Big blow for OLA as company's longest-serving executive Rohit Munjal quits firm

Ride-hailing app Ola's longest-serving executive Rohit Munjal,who was also the hief Human Resources Officer has left the company, the latest in a series of top-level exits, even as it prepares to list on the public markets. Balachandar N, who was Ola's acting CPO (Chief People Officer) for the last four months, will take over according to a Moneycontrol report. While Balachandar, an industry veteran was brought in to lead HR at Ola Electric, he will now lead the people function for the entire group.

We’re amongst the largest mobility platforms in the world and continue to attract top global talent as we build a fast-paced and impact-focused org across our businesses including Mobility, EVs, Vehicle Commerce, Quick Commerce, and Financial Services. Bala and the HR team will be key to accelerating this so we can realise the opportunities that lie", Aggarwal said, adding that the group's headcount has gone up from 4,500 to 8,000 in the last five months across all businesses. On Munjal's exit, he wrote, "As many of you know, Rohit Munjal, who has been part of Ola’s journey for several years went on a sabbatical earlier this year and has now decided to pursue other interests he feels passionate about. Rohit has been a friend and a key pillar in our growth over the last 7 years."These exits come just ahead of Ola's plans to list on the public markets and are being viewed as a red flag by corporate governance experts.Munjal joined ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola in March 2015, prior to which he was with GE Healthcare. At the same time, Balachandar N, joined Ola Electric in May 2021, after a nine-year stint as Group Director-HR of the Cafe Coffee Day group