Bitcoin Surges to all time high in last 24 hours, most cryptos follows suits

Bitcoin surged ahead to an all-time high level on the launch of Bitcoin futures ETF at New York Stock exchange. The first and most popular cryptocurrency of the world has shot up by 3.01 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $64,295 (roughly Rs.48,08,809). The surge in the cryptocurrency is not limited to Bitcoin, across the spectrum most of the cryptos have seen surges except Dogecoin, Shibu Inu, and Binance.

As per Coinbase, a popular US cryptocurrency trading platform DOGE dropped by 0.64 percent from yesterday to trade at Rs. 18.43, Shiba Inu by 2.15 percent, Binance by 0.15 percent. Cardano has reversed its losses to trade at Rs. 161.55 up by 1.45 percent. Bitcoin plays a major role in affecting the market position of other altcoins. Bitcoin currently makes up around 46 percent of the total crypto market up with a whopping 1.21 Trillion Dollars.

As per the CoinMarketCap reports the market capitalization of all the cryptos put together has crossed a major milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crores), Its approximately 233 percent rise from the start of 2021.

Here is the list of cryptocurrencies and their current prices.

Bitcoin - Rs. 48,05,035 up by 2.92 percent

Ethereum - Rs. 295,204.32 up by 3.17 percent

Binance - Rs. 36,661.69 down by 0.15 percent

Cardano - Rs. 161.55 up by 1.45 percent

Tether - Rs. 74.80 down by 0.41 percent

Polkadot - Rs. 3156.56 up by 3.12 percent

Solana - Rs. 12079.80 up by 2.21 percent

SHIBA Inu - Rs. 0.00209 down by 2.15 percent

Terra - Rs. 2926.46 up by whopping 8.24 percent

Most of the other currencies shared the good fortune from the increase of Bitcoin across the table.