Infertility is an ailment that can cause mental, physical, mental, otherworldly, and clinical hindrances to the patient.

The unique nature of this medical condition includes influencing both the patient and the patient's partner as a team.

An English scholar from the 18th century John Henry Newman said "Growth is the only evidence of life", every living being on earthworks for growth.

Pregnancy does not occur easily to many healthy couples, and for a struggling woman trying to conceive, voyaging that way can be a desolate one loaded up with grief, disappointment, and heaps of tears. Discussing infertility is as yet an untouchable in our Indian culture and individuals prefer to not discuss it in their social circles. Perdzonal development is significant in all stages of life as a whole and building a family is always believed to fill a void in our lives and has been prioritized equally.

Infertility affects one-fifth to one-sixth of couples who are of reproductive age. In the field of reproductive health, infertility refers to a deficiency but it does not jeopardize the individual's physical integrity and is not life-threatening.

However, because most couples consider having children to be a necessary goal, such a deficiency may have a severe impact on the individual's development, causing frustration and weakening the personality. In comparison to other species, humans are quite efficient in terms of reproduction. The average fertility rate per cycle is around 20 percent, while the total fertility rate is around 20 percent.

The taboo should be broken and the topic of infertility should be normalized as in recent years, infertility rates have been raising across the world, WHO data suggests that between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally. Every human being has a right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

Individuals and couples have the right to decide the number, timing, and spacing of their children. Infertility can negate the realization of these essential human rights. Addressing infertility is, therefore an important part of realizing the right of individuals and couples to found a family.

Lack of awareness, causes, accessibility of information has always been a challenge for the couples or individuals struggling with infertility resulting in the problem becoming even worse but if the society starts acknowledging it more and talking about it openly and publicly, it could reach to out many people as a strong message spreading awareness.

As people start to study and accept it more, right information & knowledge can be provided that can make this deficiency easier to face for people struggling with it.

There are very few infertility experts coming in public and talking about the issue by using the new age mediums to make information reach every part of society. Presenting and providing the information in such a way that even common people can understand these technical terms is also an important tool in this battle against infertility.

Dr Neeraj Pahlajani from the Pahlajanis' Women's Hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh is the name of hope for such people, from a long time she has been creating content on infertility making it reach to every part of society through various social media platforms & YouTube videos. Many people have been benefitted from the videos and found hope to grow their families. She believes in empowering people & communities with knowledge and her YouTube channel has videos on every issue related to infertility & women's health to spread this knowledge in society and make people aware.

Dr Pahlajani also operates a chain of IVF centers in Raipur, Patna, Ranchi & the recent one in the steel city Bhilai where they offer world-class infertility solutions to families struggling with infertility, The Primary Objective of these Infertility Centres is to offer Low-Cost IVF Infertility treatment services to every class of society under one roof.

They also conduct free consultation camps in rural areas where infertility is considered as some divine curse to make people aware of this medical condition.

