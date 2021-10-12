Breaking News: ICSE Semester 1 Specimen Papers re-uploaded! Paper pattern changed for Nov Class 10 Exam

This is Breaking News! ICSE Board has re-uploaded the Specimen papers of certain subjects with some major changes in the paper pattern, after realising the issues pointed out by some teachers recently. The Specimen Papers are re-uploaded (replaced with previous pdf) a few days ago on the Publications section of Specimen Papers for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 were originally uploaded/ announced on 26th August 2021.

English Paper 1 (English Language) and H.C.G. Paper 1 (History & Civics) Specimen Papers are the two Subjects, where these Semester 1 paper changes are majorly made. But surprisingly, there is no official notification issued by ICSE Board regarding the same on the website. This is why, the majority of students and teachers are unaware of these changes, and students could be practising from the old paper pattern for these subjects.

So, we'd like to explain these changes for everyone's benefit.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE - Changes(to be held on November 15th, 2021)

1. MCQs Type Changed!

In the of English Language (Paper 1), MCQs were carrying 0.5 mark, 1 mark, 2 marks and 5 marks each.

However, in the uploaded later, the weightage of MCQs is changed completely to 1 mark each. All 0.5 mark, 2 and 5 mark MCQs are now removed!!

See screenshots below. This changes the paper pattern for English Language completely and ICSE experts have also provided a revised in collaboration with Educart, with these 1 Mark MCQs paper pattern updated (made available specially for accurate final practice of Semester 1 Boards).

Differences in Old and New Version of English Language Specimen Paper Uploaded

2. Total Number of Questions and Internal Options Changed

According to the students had to answer 38 MCQs (of different marks weightage) with 3 options to choose from. In the of English Language, there are 40 MCQs (1 mark each) to answer in total with 4 options now.

Again, for accurate final practice, the provided with this after these changes were announced should be seriously considered now in these last 4 weeks.

Change in marks weightage of different MCQs in ICSE English Language Specimen Paper

HISTORY & CIVICS - Changes(to be held on November 18th, 2021)

1. MCQs Type Changed!

The of History & Civics included 1 mark and 2 mark MCQs. The carries 1 mark MCQs each (all compulsory). Take a look at the screenshots below to understand better.

Differences in Old and New Version of History & Civics Specimen Paper

2. Total Number of Questions and Internal Options Changed

In the of History & Civics Specimen Paper, there were 32 MCQs to answer within an hour whereas according to the , there will now be 40 MCQs in total.

An updated blueprint is also provided which is available only in the that are also re-uploaded on Amazon keeping these changes in mind.

Change in marks weightage of different MCQs in ICSE History & Civics Specimen Paper

There is still a lot of confusion amongst students on the way Exams will be conducted (at home vs centres). To top it up, these unexpected changes just 5-6 weeks before exams start are worrisome.

