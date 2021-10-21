Bring home the best water purifier on EMIs as low as Rs. 667 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering water purifiers on lowest EMIs starting Rs. 667.

Customers can conveniently bring home water purifiers from top brands like Havells, Kent and Aquaguard and get additional cashback up to Rs. 3,000.

Buyers can choose from various brands, water purifier technologies, colours and capacities, among other features on the EMI Store. That's not all, customers can order water purifiers online on the EMI Store and get it home delivered for free.

Some of the best water purifiers with top deals on the EMI Store include:

LG 8 L Water Purifier Black (WW140NP) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,600 and a discount of 16%

Paramount Pure 15 LPH Water Purifier White (Arctic Ultra) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,709 and a discount of 10%

Havells GHWUPRL015 7 L UV+UF Water Purifier Vibrant White and Sky Blue (GHWUPRL015) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,000 and a discount of 5%

ZeroB Kitchenmate Pro UV Water Purifier Black (Kitchenmate Pro) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,831 and a discount of 15%

Pureit 10 L Storage Water Purifier White Blue (Marvella Eco Mineral RO+UV+MF) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,175 and a discount of 15%

Customers can buy water purifiers from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad etc.

By purchasing on the EMI Store, one can avail a host of unique benefits lowest EMIs, zero down payment on select products, and free home delivery. Customers can conveniently repay over a tenor of 3 to 24 months.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy, hassle-free process:

Customers can log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using their registered mobile number.

Select a and add the preferred model to the cart.

Fill in the required details and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and confirm purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.

The chosen water purifier will be shipped to the mentioned address.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor