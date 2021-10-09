BYJU'S drop Shah Rukh Khan from all it's ads in wake of Aryan Khan's arrest

In a major setback for megastar Shah Rukh Khan, BYJUs, e-learning platform has pulled all its advertisement featuring the star actor following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in the raid on an alleged rave party on a luxury cruise ship. Khan has been BYJUs brand ambassador since 2017.

BYJUs stopped all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan after it faced backlash on Twitter by netizens. In the high-drama rave party raid on October 2, the NCB had stated that it recovered drugs like 13 grams cocaine, 21 gms charas, 5 gms MD, and 22 MDMA pills in the operation from the accused, most of whom are linked to the glamour and entertainment industry.

After Aryan Khan's name popped up in the case netizens have since called the e-learning app for continuing its association with the actor whose son is involved in a drug case. Many of the Twitteratis were seen commenting that SRK a start who couldn't teach his own son to abide by the law will reflect poorly on the company.

A Mumbai court on Friday rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea in connection with the raid on an alleged rave party on a luxury cruise ship. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, on grounds of "maintainability", upholding the contentions of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) legal team. On Friday night, they spent their night in the Arthur Road Central Jail and Byculla Women's Jail, and will remain there till they are released on bail, hopefully sometime next week.

If Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk had taught his own children instead of other's children through @BYJUS, then this problem would not have come today.#ShahRukhKhan#AryanKhanpic.twitter.com/32DN6GY2b8 — Divyabhushan (@divyabhushan14) October 3, 2021