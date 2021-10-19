CBSE Datesheet Announced! major updates for (10th 12th Term 1 Maths MCQs), extra mock sample papers released along with time management chart

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1: CBSE on October 18 released the date sheets for term-1 board exams 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12. Term 1 by CBSE. The CBSE date sheet for Term 1 Board Class 10 & 12 is available on the official website- .

As Per CBSE Class 10 exams are from November 30, Class 12 exams are from December 1 for Term 1 Board Exams.

The CBSE Term 2 board exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be in February-March 2022.

The CBSE Term I Boards will be objective-type exams and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The board exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Once the term-I exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared.

However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. The final results for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations.

The exam controller CBSE Sanyam Bhardwaj today conveyed that the CBSE Date sheets for minor subjects will be forwarded to schools. Such exams will be conducted by the schools. "Minor subject exams will be conducted from November 17 for class 12 and November 16 for class 10," he further added.

Ahead of Date sheet, CBSE already released the major guidelines to be followed in the exam, available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Maths board exams require a lot of practice and hard work.

To keep the need of this subject and practice well in mind, extra sample papers have been released.

These sample papers will give you deeper practice according to all the latest updates.

Moreover, you will even encounter the time management chart that will help you with a clear picture that how much time you need to devote to each question to complete your paper in time.

Oswaal Books is all set to offer you extra mock sample papers to boost up your preparation.

Let's have a look that what these sample papers have in-store for you to take you one step closer to success.

Most Likely MCQ Questions

The Best Seller Oswaal CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 & 12 Maths for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 are strictly designed as per the latest CBSE guidelines, containing the largest pool of MCQ questions that are just needed for your preparation.

Besides, you will even get the chapter-wise and topic-wise presentation so that you can excel.

You need not worry as the entire question bank covers all the typologies of the MCQs that you will encounter on the day of the exam.

If you are stuck while solving some questions, then don't worry, it even comes with the answer key that has thorough explanations.

This question bank has various cognitive tools like mind maps and mnemonics that will further boost your learning.

You will even find the latest questions from CBSE official Question Banks covered in this book.

Decode Exam Pattern

To find very handy and efficient sample papers especially for Maths, you can go for Oswaal CBSE MCQs Sample Question Papers Class 10 & 12 Maths For Term 1 Boards Exams 2021-22.

These papers strictly adhere to the latest CBSE guidelines and the official CBSE sample question paper release on 2nd September 2021. You will get exam-targeted 5 solved and 5 self-assessment papers so that you can introspect your preparation in a true sense.

While solving these sample papers, you will get a glimpse of the real exam because there are OMR sheets after every sample paper.

All types of MCQ questions will be covered and in case you are stuck, you get the assistance of the solved answer key.

Even for the last-minute preparations, you will get the on-revision notes so that you can score the highest marks in your board exam.

Comprehensive 360 Exam ready Preparation

What else do you need for your preparation if you have Oswaal 360 at your disposal that allows you to have a real sneak peek at the board exams?

It comprises various practice tests to give the real taste of board exams just by sitting in your own space.

With this, you get access to 15 Online mock tests for class 12, and 10 online mock tests for class 10.

They cover all the units that you will encounter in the exam and are specifically designed by those educators who have 100+ years of combined teaching experience.

The best part of this resource is that you get the weekly new updated practice papers. This will not only keep you motivated to do more but will also help you gain the essential confidence and time management factor.

Here's the recommended link for Last 20 Days Exclusive, Every Week Newly Updates Chapter-wise MCQs Mock Test For Class 10 & 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22:

Time management & Proper Review

An MCQ examination is also a test of time management, as it's a new exam pattern.

Let's say for 10th Maths Term 1 CBSE Board Exams 2021-22, there would be 50 MCQs to attempt in the exam. The number of MCQs to be attended is 40. Hence, the first thing required in the exam hall is to browse through the entire exam paper for 7-10 minutes.

Classify the MCQs questions into easy, tricky & difficult ones. Thereafter, attempt the board exam in ascending order as per the difficulty level.

Special emphasis is required for every tricky question as these might be having closely matching options as answers. Here, you need to deploy your logic, need to patiently solve and pick the correct answers.

After finishing the overall exam paper in 70 minutes, you get 10-15 minutes for the proper revision.

The OMR sheet needs to be filled at the end in 'revision time' to account for a last-minute change of mind and revisiting not answered questions.

Here's the recommended link for CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 10 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22:

CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22:

Bottom Line

So, what are you waiting for?

If you are a student for class 10th or 12th then hurry up and grab the MCQs Based Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers 2021-22 Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams to hone up your preparations and come out of the board exams with flying colors.

All the best!!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor