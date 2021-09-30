Celebrating the trust of 20 crores users in India, Truecaller launches "Desh ka Truecaller" brand campaign

Truecaller is a name synonymous with Caller ID and spam blocking. And this is not without reason: Truecaller is typically among the top three, free communication apps in the country on the Google Play Store and one of the most downloaded and used apps on any new smartphone. There was a time when India was one of the most spammed countries in the world (according to Truecaller's Insights report) which highlights just how vital this service is.

Truecaller is now actively protecting more than 20 crore Indians from spam, scams, frauds, and harassment. It is this trust that has led the brand to launch the "Desh ka Truecaller" campaign. India is the company's home market and this campaign aims to strengthen the brand's connection with its Indian users and reinforce the company's commitment to make India spam free. The campaign launch is also accompanied by the launch of India-specific handles for Twitter and Instagram.

The campaign is crafted around the thought that most relationships in India are based on trust. No matter how independent and learned we become, we still look for opinions of our friends, families, and confidants before deciding on something. It is a part of our DNA to put trust in something only after thorough scrutinization. Whether it's looking to the third umpire for a verdict, to your parents for their nod of approval on choosing the right life partner - the word of someone you trust helps you know you've made the right decision in defining moments in life.

Truecaller provides its valuable and efficient services to over 200 million people in India creating a safe communication environment.

Commenting on the launch, Manan Shah, Director of Marketing, Truecaller India said, "India is our home market and our community has always been like our North Star, guiding us and helping us grow rapidly by spreading a positive word of mouth for us. It gives us great pride that more than 20 crore Indians trust us, which is nearly half of the number of cell phone users in India. The message of this campaign is that of trust and to reassure people using Truecaller that we will continue to keep their communications safe and efficient."

The film has been curated by Mind Fluid, an agency partner of Truecaller. The idea came out of the long association that the brand has had with India and its people. Through a duo of films and a host of digital and outdoor creatives, the campaign follows the stories of people across generations and endearing everyday real-life instances, and how Truecaller's solutions helps them 'take the right call'

Commenting on the new campaign, Harita Rao, Creative Director at Mind Fluid said, "There are many Indias in India - full of stories, full of insights. And Truecaller as a brand has been built around these stories and insights. And that is what Desh ka Truecaller is all about - little anecdotes from life. Our hearts swell with warmth and there was a constant smile on our faces while creating Desh ka Truecaller."

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with their consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for close to 280 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a Co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team.

