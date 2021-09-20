Centre for International Studies (Formerly known as SVKM's Institute of International Studies) is now under the aegis of NMIMS Deemed-to-be University

The international education space in India is evolving rapidly. In a step towards consolidating their global footprint, SVKM's NMIMS, one of India's leading education institutions with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, has now launched its Centre for International Studies.

This centre, also known as CIS, was formerly known as SVKM's Institute of International Studies. It has a successful legacy of over 15 years in the domain of international education.

Established in 2006 as "SVKM's Institute of International Studies", the Centre for International Studies (CIS) had its first international collaboration with Kingston Business School, London, for its Business Administration Programme - BBA (Hons.).

Over the years, CIS has created a niche for itself by providing a conducive learning environment, which is very important for the conduct of international degree programmes. At CIS, students receive quality education in state-of-the-art, well-equipped classrooms with new teaching techniques, and the latest e-learning environment of global standards like CANVAS, an edu-tech platform.

A talent base of teaching faculty that is committed, enthusiastic and professionally accredited, encourage the students to develop and express their creative and competitive talents by participating in various extra-curricular activities and management festivals.

The Centre also offers foreign language programmes and value-added certificate programmes in digital marketing, finance, luxury brand management and others, for the students' holistic development. CIS, in its truest essence, is a "happy learning place".

NMIMS Centre for International Studies, in association with Kingston University, London, offers the students the most premium 3-year degree of BBA (Hons.), which allows students to study two years at the CIS Campus in Mumbai, and the third year at Kingston University, London. Kingston has been awarded a Business Accreditation by the Association to Advanced Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), given to a mere 5 per cent of business schools in the world.

The curriculum covered in this programme is validated by Kingston University, and after completing three years, students are guaranteed a prestigious degree from Kingston University, London. All students transfer to Kingston University after the second year, and they are also eligible for the two-year post study work visa upon graduating. The students enrolled in this program have the chance to opt for a fourth year, where they undertake a one-year work placement.

Speaking about the recent development, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said, "We want to provide a platform to NMIMS students to interact with their counterparts at a global level, which will encourage them to develop a diverse perspective and thus enrich their experiences. Keeping the growing demand for international education in mind, the NMIMS Centre for International Studies was conceived as a premier centre for creating excellent avenues for international learning opportunities. I firmly believe that this step is in accord with NMIMS' vision to be a globally admired University by 2030."

Deepali Kamle, In-charge Director, Centre for International Studies, noted, "At NMIMS CIS, We are proud of nurturing dynamic corporate leaders and young entrepreneurs, who make a difference to the society. NMIMS CIS graduates are recognized as top quality, marketable managers and entrepreneurs. Our outstanding faculty and staff create a healthy and conducive environment of learning within the institute. Experiential learning and teaching help them to enhance their skills and discover their talents in areas like sports, music, research, leadership etc. The long standing, successful collaborative partnership between NMIMS CIS and Kingston University also ensures that CIS is well versed with globally acclaimed standards of learning and teaching."

After completing the course, international students are granted two years post-study work visa, to help them in building a career in the UK. The programme cost is less than half the cost of a full-time undergraduate business management degree, if pursued in London.

Program Details

Course: BBA Hons. (Business Administration)

Eligibility: The minimum entry qualifications for the programme are as below (International equivalent qualifications are accepted for students at the NMIMS, Mumbai campus):

From A levels: 112 UCAS Tariff Points

HSC/ISC/CBSE, 12th Standard or equivalent with a minimum of 60 per cent.

International Baccalaureate: 26 IB points overall

Proven English language proficiency, with schooling in English OR Academic IELTS of 6.0 overall (with no element below 5.5).

Application Process: Aspirants can submit their applications at .

Admission process: Candidate must pass the selection process at NMIMS CIS which includes assessment of application form and a personal interview and SOP writing.

Website: .

Follow us on:

* Twitter:

* LinkedIn:

* Facebook:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, about 750 full-time faculty members, and 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarships for post-doctoral researchers.

It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: .

Follow us on:

* Twitter:

* LinkedIn:

* Instagram:

* Facebook:

Kingston University London is a public research university located within the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, in South West London, England. The University has roots going back more than 120 years. At Kingston University, faculties are passionate about enhancing students' life chances by helping them make the most of their learning opportunity and equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed in the 21st Century's demanding workplace.

* Kingston University is ranked in the UK's top 40 in the 2021 Guardian University Guide

* Kingston School of Arts' fashion degree is among best in the world in Business of Fashion listings

* Kingston has 13,105 home/European students, and 3,680 overseas students from more than 140 countries

* 95 per cent of the graduates are in work or further study six months after of graduating

* 60 per cent of the University's research submission was rated as world-leading or internationally excellent in REF 2014.

Website: .

Follow us on:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Take a virtual tour of Kingston University: .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor