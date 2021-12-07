CGC Jhanjeri meets educators in Ambala to launch CGC Josh for 2022

Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri made an announcement regarding the launch of CGCJosh for the 2022 session in a meet with all the educators.

CGC Jhanjeri's open scholarship program for higher- education offers education aid up to 5 crores to needy students. In the event, Dr Ashwani, the Dean Placements at CGC Jhanjeri, also talked about the successful running of academic programs initiated from the session 2021 like B.Sc in Forensic Science, BA LLB, B.Com LLB, and LLB.

This meeting with the principals and associates is a part of the initiative by the CGC Jhanjeri to facilitate an open discussion on improving the educational framework and infrastructure.

Recently, CGC Jhanjeri has organized a meet on the topic "Conceptual Framework for Quality of Education at Schools" where CGC Josh 2022 was launched by Dr Ashwini, the Hon'ble Dean Placements at CGC Jhanjeri. CGC Jhanjeri has been visiting the school educators and representatives from tier 2 and tier 3 cities of Northern India and this meeting was held in an Ambala-based hotel.

Talking about CGC Jhanjeri, Dr Ashwini said, "CGC Jhanjeri, since its beginning, has been concerned with the upliftment of the higher educational standards in the North Indian region. With this aim, we have introduced many new courses from 2021 like B.Sc. Forensic Science, B.Tech. Artificial Intelligence, B.Sc. Cyber Security and these courses are in high demand owing to their future scope. Today, we are launching the CGC Josh program for the session of 2022 so that the students can access high-quality higher education without witnessing any financial setbacks."

The founder of CGC Jhanjeri, Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal also remarked, "At CGC Jhanjeri, we strive to offer the right career path to everyone. Through CGC Josh 2022, we will be able to attract more top-end talents and help them in building their dream careers. We distributed scholarships worth Rs. 2 crores in 2019-20 and, this year, we are envisioning awarding superior financial assistance to our students."

Established in 2012, CGC Jhanjeri is a leading "group of colleges" in Northern India. Few of its courses are affiliated to I. K Gujral Punjab Technical University and others are from Punjabi University. With a vibrant campus life and the best placements, CGC-J offers the best career opportunities to its students.

As a leading educational institution, they have come up with CGC Josh that provides financial assistance to those students who want to pursue a career in the fields of engineering, management, commerce, law, computer application, journalism, pharmacy, and sciences.

The latest interaction with the principals and associates also ended on a positive note as the entire community agreed on their essential role in the development of students in becoming powerful professionals in their desired field.

