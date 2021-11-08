Chandigarh University becomes youngest of Asia to feature in QS Asia Universities Rankings 2022

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) the prestigious global research and analytics in Higher Education agency has come out with QS Asia Top Universities Ranking 2022.

Making its debut, Chandigarh University, Gharuan has become the youngest University of Asia to make it into QS Asia Universities Rankings 2022, by placing itself in the 271-280 rank band across the continent. The overwhelming ranking placed Chandigarh University amongst the top 1.70% universities across Asia.

Currently, there are 15812 universities comprising of both Government and Private Universities. About 118 Universities from India have made it to the prestigious QS Asia Universities Rankings 2022.

Among all the Indian Universities, Chandigarh University has been adjudged the 35th position overall, while it bagged an impressive 7th position among the private universities of India. The varsity is placed at 13th position among all North Indian universities and 5th amongst the private universities in North India. As per the ranking released recently, Chandigarh University is at second position among all the universities of Punjab and Chandigarh, and first among private universities of this region.

Continuing the dream run, the University scored 86th position in Employer Reputation in Asia and first in India amongst the top private universities, bagged 223rd rank in International Students, and secured 230th rank in International Faculty.

QS University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings approved by the International Ranking Expert Group (IREG), and is viewed as one of the three most widely read university rankings in the world, making it a crucial factor for students across the globe in deciding their universities.

A total of 15812 universities across the Asian continent were ranked on a number of parameters such as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty to Student Ratio, International Faculty and Students, along with many other performance metrics, in the ranking for the year 2022, which were released recently.

In what could only be defined as a dream debut, Chandigarh University became the youngest University of Asia to make it into QS Asia Universities Rankings. The rank band of 271-280 was also the best debut by any Indian private university in QS Asia Universities Rankings.

As a testimony to its impeccable higher education standards, Chandigarh University has also been ranked 214 in Academic Reputation. Calculated on the basis of the responses and perceptions of over 130,000 academics from all over the world, Academic Reputation is a measure of the value and acceptance of student's degree all over the world, making Chandigarh University among the best institutions in terms of research. This score makes the varsity one of the top 1.30% universities of Asia.

The prestigious rankings also put Chandigarh University at 86th position in Employer Reputation in the entire Asia, and first position amongst the private universities in India. This parameter measures the acceptance of degree by the employers and the industry to be considered for jobs, and involved the responses of over 75,000 employers from all over the globe.

Chandigarh University also ranked among top 1.50% universities in Asia in International Faculty with 103 faculty members and International Students at 1267, bagging 230th and 223rd positions, respectively.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, speaking on the top ranks secured on debut by varsity in the QS Asia Universities Rankings said, "It fills me with pride to note that Chandigarh University has become the youngest university in the entire Asia to break into the prestigious QS Asia Universities Rankings. In less than ten years of its establishment, Chandigarh University has achieved this great feat and the credit for this huge success goes to all the stakeholders including students, faculty, alumni and industry who have contributed through their efforts to make Chandigarh University a Centre-of-Excellence in Higher Education, matching and even bettering the global standards."

"Chandigarh University's overwhelming performance in QS Asia Universities Rankings which comes days after the varsity being listed among the top institutions in NIRF Rankings 2021 goes on to strengthen and endorse our vision to be amongst the Top Ranked Higher Education Institutions of the World. Rankings are a great tool to assess the standards of an Educational Institution in the field of Quality Teaching, Industry Exposure, Research & Development that is offered to its students, ultimately helping the young minds to decide the best of institutions for their higher studies," the Chancellor said.

