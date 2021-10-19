Changeofname.in celebrates 7 years of Grand Success in legal name change procedure process

Changeofname.in, One of the Most Reliable, Simplest, & Affordable way to Book 'Change of Name' ads services, has reached an exciting milestone by completing 7 years of Grand Success in name change services.

All these years, the firm rendered free awareness services by guiding & helping people about the change of name procedures & documentation required, plus also assisted them to get the change of name advertisement published at affordable cost across India.

Basically, the '' procedure is done when a person wishes to change the existing name due to Marriage, Divorce, Adopt a new name or replace existing name due to spelling error or dissatisfaction, Add or delete Character or Spelling due to Astrology or Numerology, Change of gender, or Change or religion. Change of Middle/father name for Minors due to adoption, mother's remarriage, etc. Once Change is done, the same needs to be notified in the Government gazette & Newspapers via ads, to further change or update the new name in all the important documents. Without that, a person won't be able to update New or Change names in Aadhar card, Passport, Insurance policy, property Documents, Service records, Update new name in school records, etc.

'Change of name' advertisement is one main document along with 'Gazette' which one looks to change and Adopt a new name or surname or correct the spelling of the current name in the passport.

In order to publish a 'change of name' advertisement, reference of either 'Change of name Gazette' or 'Change of Name affidavits' is compulsory, which most of the time make the work difficult for a person to complete the task.

Understanding the need in 2014, a firm Changeofname.in was formed in Mumbai, with an intention to make a ONE-STOP Solution center for all 'Change of Name' advertising needs & bring solutions handy to the needy. The company started its work by placing 'Change of name ads' in Mumbai, and then within a short span of time, work operations were expanded by publishing 'Change of name ads' in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and later started catering 'Change of name ads services' across Maharashtra. By Mid 2015, the firm was able to expand 'change of name ad services' in Delhi & Punjab and other north Indian States. By the end of 2016, 'change of name ad services' was also catered to the Southern regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad etc.

Shaukat A Shaikh, Manager, Changeofname.in says, "The firm operates on five Main core values - Trustable, Simplest, Quickest, Awareness, Best Service and offers both Online & Offline services. Our trained staff guides people about the entire Procedure & Documents needed and motivates them to apply through the official government portal of DGPS Maharashtra. The company has also tied up with Vendors & Notary advocates who can get their work for Affidavits."

"Our web portal allows customers to easily book change of name ads from all over India to their desired Locations. We have tie-ups with more than 100+ newspapers to serve clients better. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic tough times, we were assisting people to get their work done through our online services. With 200 + Positive Google Review and continuous support of clients, we are growing day by day," He adds.

"This special occasion- 7th anniversary of Changeofname.in has given us an opportunity to celebrate the progress our team has made to create the firm Changeofname.in a safe, dependable, trusted & Reliable firm for people to visit for their Change of name advertisement needs. Plus a big thank you to all the vendors for their continuous support and especially to the 1000+ clients who believed in us & gave us the chance to serve them," he further adds.

