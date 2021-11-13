Cinelal head Alankrit Rathod appoints new OTT team

Cinelal, the brand new OTT platform and the brainchild of dynamic young entrepreneur Alankrit Rathod, has appointed Film Maker Shirish Rane as Creative Director & Deepak Chaudhari as head of PR, Marketing and Business Communication.

Alankrit Rathod is pleased to announce these new roles and is proud to be associated with the new team.

On this new team appointment leading lady of KDR Group, innovative Entrepreneur & Cinelal OTT Chairperson, Alankrit Rathod, has quoted, "We have a huge responsibility to entertain our audience seriously. I believe 'Entertainment is very Serious Business', and we must take care of our audience's entertainment taste. Content is of prime importance to us.

Entrepreneur Alankrit Rathod appointed Shirish Rane as creative Director as he has vast media experience ranging from theatre to serials to Cinema for content generation.

Shirish is taking care of the creative side of Programming as well as content for the esteemed OTT Platform. He is a well-acclaimed Award-winning Film Director, Screenwriter.

Shirish comes with more than twenty years of Media experience in Curating and Creating Films, Serials, Advertisements and Events. He is famously known for his debut film "Janma", starring Reema Lagoo & Veena Jamkar, which garnered him a lot of attention & fame as he was nominated for and received various state and national level awards for it. "Mare Parenta Phashi", for which he worked as a Creative Director, wears the crown of winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Film Category.

Along with this, he is now ready to roar with success at Box office with two grand multi-starrer films, "AATA BASS" & "DIL DOSTI DEEWANGI" to be released in the coming soon.

Cinelal Chairperson Alankrit Rathod added, "As PR, Marketing and Business Communication, Deepak Chaudhari will be heading with his best skill. In his current role, Deepak will lead to promote & market Cinelal content across the world."

Deepak is dealing with the Cinelal OTT channel to develop as a brand and create awareness for the world market. He has a remarkable ability to manage responsibilities singlehandedly. Deepak has over 15 years of experience in media relations, brand integration, syndication, and crisis management.

In the area of Business Communications and Advocacy, he can coordinate with Govt. bodies as well as National & International Film Festivals and overall Film and Television media. He also served as a Personal PR to OSCAR Delegation at IFFI. He is the honorary PR head for Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal. He has previously done PR, Marketing for more than 100 Indian Movies.

Alankrit Rathod signed off saying, "With a strong & experienced team, we are definite to reach masses with our unique content of different genres like Women Empowerment, Drama, Romance, Action, Comedy, Suspense Thriller & Fantasy." We are doing hard to serve the best of the best entertainment to our audience.

