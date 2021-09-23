CMR Engineering College offers courses in novel emerging technologies for which admissions are opening for the year 2021

CMR Engineering College is the perfect institution for budding engineers aiming to emerge in the field of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security, Information Technology, and others.

The institution has adapted to the most vibrant teaching-learning process, which would completely revolutionize the learning experience of the students. The institution is committed to bringing innovations in the teaching-learning process that would develop skills driving students towards sound technical knowledge, employability, productivity, and well-being in the time to come, ensuring golden India.

The institution currently offers courses of B. Tech in ECE, CSE, IT, and in novel emerging technologies like CSE (Data Science), CSE (AI&ML), CSE (CS), and CSE (AI&DS) apart from courses in M.Tech level.

CMR Engineering College, established in the year 2010 under the aegis of CMR Educational Society, is a UGC Autonomous institution with NBA and NAAC accreditation. The institute received an All India Rank of 25-50 band in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations Achievements (ARIIA 2020). The lush green 10 Acres Campus, situated in Kandlakoya, Medchal Road, has been the first choice for both urban and rural students of Telangana.

With the augment of innovative teaching & learning processes, the most appropriate technical knowledge is imparted to the students. Academic research activities and innovative practices have been an integral part of the institution. The research grants received from various funding agencies, industrial collaborations, the center of excellence, and MoUs illustrate the institution's success story. The NSS Unit and other social-cultural clubs of the institution give a new dimension towards the fulfilment of social responsibilities of the institution and inculcates social values among the students and faculty fraternity. The world-class training and facilities pertaining to sports have fetched many national and regional awards and laurels for the institution.

Several Clubs across the department of the institution provide room for co-academic practices by making the students to be active members of such clubs. The institution's Tagline states, "Think Placements, Think CMR", CMREC has been in the frontier position in training and placing the students in many reputed companies with high emoluments. The year 2021 has witnessed over 700 plus placement offers with the highest pay package of 21 lakhs per annum. CMREC is an institution that nurtures the student's inherited skills and hones it to make them globally employable.

Engineering education aspiring students can now directly apply through EAMCET/ICET/PGECET counselling and use the code "CMRN" for the application process. "CMREC Welcomes all the aspiring Engineers to its vibrant Campus to experience the Dynamic and Innovative Learning Process".

"The pandemic has torn apart the country's economy, but at the same time created several opportunities for alternative modes of living, which has become a ray of hope for humanity and time will justify whether it could be successful in changing the discourse." says, Ch. Srisailam Reddy, the Secretary and Correspondent of CMREC, believes that technology is the key to eliminating poverty and making India a superpower. He is also of the opinion that sound technical knowledge can foster the much-needed transformation quickly in the post-pandemic era. Highly qualified faculty and world-class infrastructure are the strength of CMREC.

The rich experience and expertise the faculty members possess paves the path for imparting quality technical education, fostering academic research and consultancy. These activities have resulted in taking the institution to greater heights. Dr. A. Srinivasula Reddy, Principal of CMREC is a seasoned academician. He has over two decades of teaching and research experience. He has always been a guiding force for the faculty members and students to excel in academic and co-academic practices.

This NIRF 2021 ranked institution has achieved various recognitions and achievements in the past and will continue in its endeavours in times to come. A few of CMREC recognitions are; Careers360 rated AA and ranked 2nd among the top most reviewed accredited institutions. CMREC has also been ranked as the 8th among the top emerging engineering colleges in India by Silicon India and the Centre of Excellence Award by Human Resource Club Mumbai.

CMR Engineering College is also recognized as the Best Accredited Student Branch Award by CSI of Region - V consecutively for four years and Ranked 10th among Emerging Private Engineering Colleges in India by The Week.

Times of India has Ranked the college 2nd among Top Private Emerging Engineering Institutes in Telangana. CMREC has also won the College of the Year award by Trinity Media & Marketing Solutions during 3D Printing World Awards. It bagged First Place in AICTE - ISTE Chhatra Vishwakarma Award at Regional Convention in 2019.

CMREC has an impeccable Placement Record in 2021 with 700+ Placements, 3000+ Internships till date.

