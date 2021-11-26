Corelle India strengthens its partnership with Stone Sapphire Pvt. Ltd. as their sole distributor in India

Corelle Brands LLC, an Instant Brands company, is a global leader in the kitchenware segment.

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, the company manufactures and markets kitchenware products worldwide.

Devoted to leverage their relationship to their target audiences in India with new product launches beyond dinnerware category, the brand is all set to invest into marketing and distribution resources. With a focus on innovation, the brand has recently associated with Stone Sapphire Private Limited (SSPL), a leading eco-friendly stationary brand as its sole distributor in India. Corelle India currently has reached up to 1000 doors nationally and going forward aims to introduce a range of products by doubling their distribution strength.

Joining forces with SSPL, Corelle India expects to bring freshness to consumers fuelled by streamlining their product availability, further gaining a rapid revenue growth in the market. By having SSPL as a consolidator, the brand aims to develop a seamless stock rotation cycle of importing the wholesale products. SSPL is a stable Distribution house with a proven track record & massive warehousing facility. Corelle India is launching about 22 new India-centric patterns with SSPL and regular replenishments would ensure continuity of supplies to our trade partners.

Speaking about the association, Amit Kararia, Consultant - South Asia representing Corelle India, says, "We are excited to partner with Stone Sapphire Private Limited as our sole distributor in India. Their impressive infrastructure not only compliments our own values. Through this consolidation, we aim to strengthen our market presence, through bringing freshness and innovation to our product line. SSPL has an exceptional team and digital network Pan-India and we look forward to expanding our reach to consumers with an upgraded customer experience. We are dedicated to this partnership and look forward to a reliable and fruitful long-term association."

Shobhit Singh, Director, Stone Sapphire Pvt. Limited says, "We are thrilled to partner with Kitchenware leaders like Corelle India to be their exclusive Pan-India distribution partner. We will make use of our wide reach, tech-enabled platform and skilled team, to cater to Corelle's existing and potential customers across the country. We share a similar DNA which we trust will bring synergies between the two companies."

As part of this partnership, Corelle India will take advantage of SSPL's vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country. The consolidation phase with SSPL is a game-changer for the brand in the market in terms of freshness on the shelf, assurance of steady supply to customers and cashing on economy of scale.

