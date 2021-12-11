Coronavirus: India's largest supplier of syringes shuts plants, sets off shortage alarm

The new variant of Corona Omicron is spreading rapidly in the country. However, the fight against this pandemic has now become a major problem. This is because Hindustan Syringe and Medical Devices, the country's largest syringe manufacturer, have shut down their plants. The company has taken this decision following the directions of the Haryana Pollution Control Board. This could lead to a huge shortage of syringes and needles in the country. Large-scale vaccinations are underway to protect people in the country from corona.

HMD produces two-thirds of the total syringe demand in the country. In such a scenario, the closure of the company's plant could lead to a huge shortage of syringes in the country. The company has an 11-acre complex in Faridabad, adjacent to Delhi. It has 4 production units. Of these, the company has closed 3 units. It also includes the company's main plant. The company has taken this decision following the directions of the Haryana Pollution Control Board.

"We decided to shut down production at our complex on Friday afternoon," said Rajiv Nath, managing director of the company. He said the company does not have buffer stock for more than two days. We make 1.2 crore syringes daily but it will not be available from Monday. The plant is currently producing 40 lakh syringes, but plans to shut it down from Monday.