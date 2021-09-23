CreativeBit, an AdTech startup from Ranchi revolutionizing digital consultancy space

was established as IT Consulting Company in January 2013 and expanded its services into advertising, designing and social media.

The company provides branding and creative tech solutions that help businesses aiming to grow in the digital era. Since its inception, the firm has emphasized design through its IT and advertising services to help 400 plus institutions and 50 plus overseas clients.

From the small town of Ranchi, founders Parmanand Kashyap and Siddhant Kumar having no prior industry experience dared to start their business in such a place where no recognizable IT company ever existed. Instead of focusing on funding to scale, has focused more on being more profitable and looking after their client businesses profits as well. It mainly guides startups/businesses/organizations to find their right footing in the era of the digital media landscape.

It's been more than eight years and the company has evolved and now works with government institutions, various departments, colleges and startups that need cost-effective branding and marketing assistance. The idea behind naming the company CreativeBit was from the actual fact that the idea was to showcase the best possible creative and analytical skills behind the team to the world and mainly 'To present the balance of left and right-brained individual'.

The major creative shift happened in 2017 when Sushmita Kumari from NIFT, Mumbai joined as Creative Lead and Dayanand Kashyap took over as MD to strengthen operations in the same year. Owing to this, CreativeBit saw a big spike in their creative/design related work orders after their additions and from there, they have grown more as a Creative Agency.

Over time, CreativeBit has evolved and right now it's a team of 20 including--designers, coders, and social media experts. The main areas of focus are branding, app development, web development, digital marketing, graphical designing and artificial intelligence. Additionally, the firm focuses on guiding startups/businesses/organizations to find their right footing in the digital media landscape where they would be able to reach their targeted audience. More of their work can be seen on -

Siddhant Kumar, Co-Founder of CreativeBit, says, "Understanding the gap with businesses and thereafter using the technological advancements to aid the businesses is the Creative Bit way. Additionally, we also focus on how designs and digital media can actually help them to grow. CreativeBit focuses on helping businesses to grow by minimizing their advertising cost and more. We also believe in learning the hard way as being an advertising agency that never advertises its own brand and works always for the brands they build, campaigns they design and solutions and services that they provide to their clients."

Speaking about social responsibility in the digital space, Co-Founder of CreativeBit, Parmanand Kashyap, says, "Every brand has a different story and different owners behind them. It is very important to understand the ideology that a business owner has behind the brand. There are times when we have to educate the owners that what's good and what's not for a brand. There has to be a creative, effective, positive and feasible approach collectively when we design a technical solution or a creative campaign. Social media has no rules that govern them. It's about creating content that people love. The need of the hour is to adapt and create content that is loved by the audience."

For any company, the basic key to keep evolving is the "key to learning". CreativeBit has made learning their primary ideology and is celebrating more than 8 years of creativity. CreativeBit believes in learning and does not limit the creative and technical brains by any predefined workflow of ideas. This methodology has helped to evolve as an agency that has fresh ideas and energy and the enthusiasm to keep growing every day. To know more, visit -

