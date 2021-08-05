Credin collaborated with Edustoke to roll out the Credin Shiksha Program in 20,000 schools

Gujarat-based leading fintech firm Credin has partnered with Edustoke, India's most comprehensive school search platform covering Playschools, Pre-schools, Day schools, and Boarding schools.

This is part of the Credin Shiksha Program that aims to become the alternate method of paying education fees for the more than 20 crore students studying across 4 lakh private unaided schools by providing convenience, flexibility, and a rewarding experience to parents & students.

Since the onset of the pandemic, schools are running digitally, and this online model has compelled millions of parents to search for new admissions digitally. Moreover, studying the course pattern, fee structure, facilities of various schools are another time-consuming tasks. Edustoke has come up with a unique platform to provide hassle-free solutions for such parents. The company with its pan-India presence has over 20,000 schools listed on its platform. To date, Edustoke has served over one crore parents in their quest of discovering schools for new admission.

Commenting on joining hands with Edustoke, Birju Naik, Co-founder, Credin, said, "Credin Shiksha is a flagship program of Credin where we are focused on creating value propositions for India's $100 billion education sector. The pandemic has led to a tectonic shift in the Indian learning and education system. While the impact of uncertainty has taken a toll on both parents and schools and through Edustoke, Credin Shiksha is offering a win-win proposition to the schools to offer parents the most affordable and convenient way to pay school fees monthly. We are getting very encouraging traction from schools as we help them bring certainty in their cash flow and schools are able to focus on delivering core learning."

Commenting on the tie-up with Credin, Rohit Malik, Co-founder, Edustoke, said, "Edustoke aims to Disrupt the conventional school search & admissions approach by combining technology with expert counselling advice thereby making Quality Schooling accessible & affordable to every child in India. The tie-up with Credin shall be a big step in helping parents afford this Quality Schooling without the worry of managing payment of annual fees on time. Edustoke aims to support over a million parents in the upcoming academic year to tide through pandemic times with these offerings."

Credin is DPIIT, Govt. of India recognized leading fintech Co-founded by Ex-Citi bankers Birju Naik and Rupesh Bishnoi in 2019 offering innovative digital credit proposition that creates an impact. Credin emerged as the leading retail lending platform from Gujarat.

