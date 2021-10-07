Crompton wins the prestigious "Brand of the Decade" award by Herald Global and BARC Asia

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India's most experienced and innovative brands, has received yet another award for its long-standing commitment towards excellence.

The latest recognition for the brand is the Brand of the Decade Award 2021 presented by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category. 'Brand of the Decade' recognizes the brands that have achieved consistency with brand equity over the last 10 years by making significant changes in keeping it relevant and contemporary.

These brands have disrupted the established category dynamics, thereby, stimulating long term growth.

Crompton, therefore, has been recognised for its outstanding consumer outreach, successful expansion in the consumer electricals category as well as efforts in effectively creating loyalty and trust through its innovation. This recognition acknowledges the brand's commitment towards providing innovative products and its consistent drive towards achieving excellence in the consumer electrical industry.

Talking about the company's recent achievement, Mathew Job, CEO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "It is indeed a moment of pride for us to be honoured to receive the Brand of the Decade Award 2021. Crompton has always shown dedication in its pursuit of excellence through its innovative products. It is our endeavour to continuously reinvent the way we do things to ensure that our products offer superior experiences. This recognition is a testimony of the brand's unwavering commitment to consistently innovate, deliver and stay relevant to the consumer needs over decades."

Inheriting a rich legacy of over 75 years, Crompton has time and again proven itself to be a quality-driven, trust-worthy and reliable brand in the minds of its consumers. Consistently evolving and adapting to their changing needs, the company has launched a series of cutting-edge innovations over the years that deliver superior performance to make lives more convenient and homes more comfortable.

Being a leader in the industry, the company is also a trendsetter by launching breakthrough products like India's first anti-dust Fan, anti-bacterial LED bulb as well as partnering with Google Lens to showcase its new SilentPro Fans range via an immersive and contact-less product experience. Over the years, the company has launched a range of products across categories of Fans, Air Coolers, LED Lighting that are IoT-enabled to Water Heaters, Pumps and Home Appliances along with new innovations in the pipeline.

Brand of the Decade Award is one of the most recognized listings of notable brands that have substantiated their aspirations to create the future, and transform the Indian economy, embracing a combination of their state-of-the-art products and services.

The brands were judged in a three phased-manner through extensive research conducted followed by a final evaluation of a jury. Over 500 brands participated with the final top 50 being selected across categories. The awards acknowledge their diligence and dedication not just to reach their goals but also to responsibly enhance the economy with leadership.

With a brand legacy of 75+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, anti-bacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons.

The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9-Watt LED bulb.

The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

