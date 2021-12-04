Crypto Market Crashes; Bitcoin and ether prices drop sharply

There are millions of people in the country investing in cryptocurrencies. Prices of most cryptocurrencies have fallen sharply. The world-famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin has fallen 16 percent. On the other hand, all cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Dodgecoin and Polkadot, have fallen. The world's largest crypto bitcoin was down 16 percent. This caused the digital currency to fall below 44 44,000 dollar. Bitcoin hit a low of Rs 35 lakh on Saturday. After a while there was a partial improvement. This brought the price to Rs 39 lakh.

Notably, Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November this year. On November 10, the digital currency hit a record high of 69,000 dollar. But since reaching this level, there has been a decline that has continued so far. Ethereum, the second favorite currency of investors in the crypto market, fell by 13.73 per cent to Rs 3,934.86 on Saturday. Notably, Ethereum also reached its all-time high in November.

Among other major digital currencies, Binance Coin fell 12.59 per cent, Polkadot 28.23 per cent, Dodgecoin 19.42 per cent, Shiba Inu 14.06 per cent and Lite Coin 24.41 per cent. Other currencies, including Cardano, Ripple and Uniswap, are trading lower.