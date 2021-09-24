CSIR-NCL, RIL join hands to make useful products from COVID-19 PPE waste

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and several other companies have achieved a breakthrough to manufacture useful moulded plastic components from COVID-19 PPE waste.

The undertaken pilot project has the potential to scale up and replicate throughout the country to convert PPE waste into useful and safe products, CSIR said in a statement.

A substantial increase in demand for single-use plastic items such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, etc. has been observed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across India, more than 200 tonnes of COVID-19 related waste was generated every day in May. So far, this hazardous PPE waste is incinerated at central waste management (BMWM) facilities. Incineration is energy-intensive and leads to the release of harmful greenhouse gases.

CSIR-NCL and RIL have now signed an MoU to scale up the production to pilot-scale, laying a path to take the concept to the national level. A pilot-scale of 100 kg in the Pune city area was successfully implemented.

CSIR said the pilot project can be implemented across India to build a sustainable circular green economy that can propel India's growth in this relatively untapped sector and contribute towards India's socio-environmental targets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor