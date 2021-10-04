CURAMI WELLNESS to introduce customised nutrition supplements

Curami Wellness, an innovative personalised wellness, direct to consumer start up;has created ripple in the Nutraceutical space by introducing customised micro nutrition supplements that blend the best of Indian herbs and modern extracts in the form of vegetarian, gluten and paraben free ingredients.

CuramiWellness, conceptualised by entrepreneur Shruti Jain with the motive to reinvent daily nutrition supplements and add convenience to the concept of daily nutrition in the diet. A team of nutritionists from Curami Wellness had researched eating habits and the deficiencies among the Indian people. The research is complemented by the study done by a team of chemists who has sourced the best form of ingredients from all across the world to ensure maximum efficacy and bioavailability.

With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, health, wellness and nutrition have become major concerns, pushing an explosive boom in the nutraceutical industry and making Ecommerce with wellness, one of the fastest growing domains. reveal that Nutraceutical sector in India is estimated to grow at a rate of 22 percent year to year in the near future.

Speaking at the launch, Shruti Jain, Founder Curami Wellness said, "When body needs and lifestyle of no two individual could be the same, why should their supplements be? Nutrition is very important and the dietary voids your body may have is dependent on not just your lifestyle but also various other factors like gender, age and medical background. Integrating such personalisation with convenience lead to the formation of Curami. We have invested laboriously in the R&D of the products to ensure maximum efficacy and bioavailability. All our ingredients are tested for not just their nutritional benefits but also clinical reports and compatibility with one another."

Every ingredient is clinically studied to play an important role. They are then sourced with care and scientifically blended to form the supplement. The quantity of ingredients put in are kept strictly under RDA limits laid by FSSAI.

The products are manufactured in an inhouse GMP, FSSAI and ISO certified unit and are curated to target different body systems and needs. It's just a beginning of the overarching mission of the company to address every unique body need owing to the different lifestyle and eating habits an individual may have.

Curami Wellness is a huge supporter for #lovetocureme which is derived from the idea that every individual should do something extra to take care of oneself. It could be as easy as giving your body enough sleep or making sure that your body is fuelled with the appropriate nutrients. Every person should try to strike a balance between their lifestyle and self-care with an offering that could be understood, involve significant benefits and could be easily integrated in one's hectic schedule, as a habit of choice. The importance of healthy is undeniable and consistent small steps towards the health goal can lead to significant difference in a long run.

"I was having skin breakouts for a long time. Little did I know the reason could be my gut health. I tried every possible skincare routine but could not see any difference. I had a chance to take up Curami quiz and my personalised vitamin pack offered Probiotic, Vitamin C and hair health formula. In the consistent dosage of 1.5 months itself I could notice a major difference in my skin and hair. Personalised nutrition really worked for me", said Sonia.

Another customer Srishti said "I have been having Curami hair health formula for quiet 2 months now and I am very happy with the results. This was the first monsoon, I faced minimal hair fall and the overall texture of my hair has also improved. I would recommend this to anybody seeking help."

