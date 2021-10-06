Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised CredAvenue on raising funds from Sequoia, Lightspeed, Lightrock, TVS Capital and CRED

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the largest ever Series A round capital fundraise by an Indian start up, CredAvenue Private Limited (CredAvenue).

CredAvenue operates a platform that connects corporates seeking loans with financial institutions and other investors who can facilitate such debt offerings through various instruments.

CAM advised CredAvenue and its founders - Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar - on raising funds from Sequoia, Lightspeed, Lightrock, TVS Capital Funds and Dreamplug Technologies (CRED) in Series A round of funding.

The transaction team was led by Vandana Sekhri, Partner; and Pranay Bagdi, Partner; with support from Naimi Kamdar, Associate and Shravan Belsare, Associate.

The vendor due diligence exercise was led by Vandana Sekhri, Partner; with support from Naimi Kamdar, Associate; Aakanksha Bhardwaj, Associate; and Subham Jain, Trainee - Legal.

Gazal Rawal, Partner; with support from Anushka Shah, Associate advised on the financial regulatory aspects of the vendor diligence.

S Harish, Partner; advised on the e-commerce regulatory aspects of the vendor due diligence.

India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co.

Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020.

The firm was recognised as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

