D2C Fashion Brand Snitch witnesses 5x growth in FY 2021-2022; eyes 50 crores by next year

Snitch, India's fastest growing fashion label for menswear has successfully witnessed 5x growth in FY 2021-2022.

The fast-fashion brand curates must-have wardrobe essentials and aims to become an omnichannel platform to focus on a wide range of men's fashion products. With its focused mission, the brand plans to cross 50 crores in FY 2021-2022.

Incepted in the year 2019, the young brand aims to redefine the fashion industry with its cool & comfortable designs and has been flourishing with a commendable number of app engagements & downloads along with a tremendous rise in sales. Snitch has reached 100K+ successful app downloads within 60 days of its launch.

Snitch has been positioned as a leading fast-fashion brand as it is largely driven by its ability to keep up with rapidly changing fashion trends and showcase them in its collections in no time. The focus of the brand is to produce a larger number of styles than quantities of a few styles.

The brand has added more categories in plus size and diversified its product range with athleisure, accessories, inner-wear & fragrances. Snitch also enhances customer convenience with international shipping.

Commenting on the same, Siddharth R Dungarwal, CEO, Snitch said, "We are pleased to announce that Snitch has achieved positive growth in FY 2021-2022. With the success of our latest star-studded campaign with Salman Yusuf Khan, the brand has witnessed significant growth. We're working on extensive marketing and product development strategies to redefine the future of fashion for men in India and to ride the road to success with even more exciting times ahead."

On average, the brand has been producing roughly 3000 styles per year as compared to producing more quantities per style. The brand keeps a close watch on how fashion is changing and evolving every day at the global stage and introduces the same into the Indian market in no time. The brand plans to introduce two new categories - innerwear, fragrance within the next 2 months. Snitch has been moving towards sustainability along with the introduction of packaging material made of corn husk and recycled corrugated boxes used for packaging.

The 21st-century fashion station has evolved into a favorite destination for the millennial generation. Founded in 2019 by Siddharth R Dungarwal, the 'Made in India, For the World' brand - Snitch is widely known for its fast-fashion approach that captures world-class trends, designs and produces them in no time to meet its customer's expectations to flaunt niche trends and remain confident. Styling the fashion-forward modern man on a Budget, Snitch is your best wardrobe stylist that offers comfortable clothing with unique designs & affordable prices.

Taking in inspiration from around the world, Snitch caters to your everyday needs, right from corporate wear, to party wear as well as loungewear. The fast-fashion brand curates must-have wardrobe essentials and aims to become an omnichannel platform to focus on a wide range of men's fashion products. Snitch Plus offers an unconventional style statement for men of all sizes and brings out the best of personalities through clothing.

Keeping up with the latest trends, Snitch makes fashion but fun while designing a plethora of options for every mood, occasion, event, personality, etc. Blacked by the team of over 70 design specialists, the brand also lays emphasis on creating comfortable clothing with a contemporary touch and high fashion design at low costs. Besides this, the company always aims to come up with new collections that aspire to a line of sustainable and chemical-free products.

Snitch Care which is a CSR vertical of Snitch is focused to work towards improving the lifestyle of the community by promoting and empowering the wellness and education of underprivileged children.

Last year, Snitch was acknowledged by the prestigious Indian Achievers award for Emerging Company of the Year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor