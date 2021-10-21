DDN to launch first 'Make in India' data storage products

, the global leader in High-Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced local manufacturing of their data storage solutions in India.

Inspired by the Government of India's Atmrbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-reliant India campaign), DDN would be commencing local manufacturing of their EXAScaler HPC & A3I® (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) Storage Appliances, IntelliFlash SAN, NAS & Unified Storage Appliances, and Tintri Vmstore line of products.

"DDN would be the first enterprise data storage company to deliver "Make in India" storage products to its customers," said Atul Vidwansa, General Manager for India & S.E. Asia at DDN Storage. "India is a strategically important market for us, and we see tremendous growth in data generation linked to the adoption of 5G, data localization policies, and digitization efforts by enterprises. We would be increasing our workforce in India by 50% in the next two years to support "Make in India" and the development of next-generation products," he added.

Having started its largest software Research & Development Centers in India in 2016, DDN is now augmenting its workforce with hardware design and manufacturing capabilities. DDN is also building its supply chain in India by tying up with local contract manufacturers, component vendors, and logistics partners to take full advantage of the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes.

"We congratulate DDN for becoming the first "Make in India" storage solution supplier and happy to work with them for our Government Community Cloud projects," said Piyush Som, Founder, Group MD & Chief Executive Officer of ESDS Software Solution Limited and a longtime DDN customer.

"MAIT has always encouraged member orgzations and technology owners to work with the government to foster innovation and enhance skill development in India. Our best wishes are with DDN in this endeavor," said Nitin Kunkolienker, President of Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology (MAIT).

DDN is already a well-known name in HPC & AI community in India with multi-petabyte storage solutions deployed at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology & National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, as well as large scale enterprise storage deployments at a number of global automobile and aircraft design powerhouses, media & entertainment industry, and service providers in India. With this announcement, DDN is opening up its program to all system integrators and value-added resellers in India for "Make in India" products.

