Deposit only Rs 2 per day in this govt scheme, you will get pension of Rs 36,000

The central government is implementing a number of schemes for workers in the unorganized sector, one of which is the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana (PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana). The scheme will help street vendors, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers and people in the unorganized sector to protect their old age. Under this scheme, the government guarantees pension to the workers. In this plan you can get an annual pension of Rs 36000 by depositing just Rs 2 per day. Let's find out how ...

You will have to deposit Rs. 55 per month

When you start this plan, you will have to deposit Rs 55 per month, which is less than Rs 2 per day. Under this scheme, if you deposit around Rs. 2 per day at the age of 18, you can get an annual pension of Rs. 36000. If a person starts this scheme from the age of 40, he will have to deposit Rs.200 per month. You will start getting pension after the age of 60. After 60 years you will get a pension of Rs.3000 per month i.e. Rs.36000 per year.

Documents needed

To avail this scheme, you need to have a Savings Bank Account and Aadhar Card. The age of the person should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years.

Registration process

You will need to register with the Common Service Center (CSC) for this scheme. Workers can register themselves on the portal at the Common Service Center. The government has created a web portal for this scheme. All information online will go to the Government of India through these centers.

For registration you will need your Aadhar card, savings or Jan Dhan bank account passbook, mobile number. In addition, a letter of consent has to be given at the branch of the bank where the worker has a bank account, so that money can be deducted from his bank account in time for pension.