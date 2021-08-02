DesiCrew scales up AI and ML service offerings for its next phase of growth

The Chennai-based DesiCrew, a digital transformation services company in the league of India's Tier I tech service vendors with matching offerings, is set to scale up its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) service capabilities for its next phase of growth.

A privately-held company, which started off in 2005 as a rural BPO project at IIT-Madras, DesiCrew is hopeful of taking the size of its team from about 1,000 now to 2,500 by 2025. The company's revenue from AI and ML based services, which currently accounts for about 30% of the total revenue, is expected to grow to 60% - and its revenue to cross the US$ 10 million mark, by the same year. It is aiming to raise money to fund its growth plans.

Founded by Saloni Malhotra, a tech entrepreneur, and headquartered at the IIT-Madras Research Park, DesiCrew is committed to connect the three dots of technology, business and social impact, thus contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to poverty eradication, and women empowerment. Currently, women account for 65% of its team size.

DesiCrew's digital operation centres are located at tier II and tier III towns and villages of Kollumangudi, Thiruvarur District, TN Palayam, Erode District, and at Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, and Kaup of Udupi District in Karnataka. Aiming to create social impact beyond India's borders, DesiCrew is also in the process of establishing its centres in Indonesia, Kenya, and Jordan.

Commenting about the growth path, J. K. Manivannan, CEO, DesiCrew, said, "We focus on both economic and social impact, building prosperity hubs in rural communities. Our two-pronged strategy of upping the ante on high value and high-end tech services, and our relentless pursuit of quality is helping us onboard many new customers in the recent months. We are well on our way to expand our operations and increase the team size, riding on the wave of the accelerated pace of digital adoption in the markets we focus on."

He added that in the high-end tech category, DesiCrew is strong in the domains of computer vision, NLP and analytics. It has already started offering services in the areas of AI-enabled IT operations, conversational AI, end-to-end ML platform solutions, and intelligent process automation.

To keep its resources abreast with current technology and client requirements, DesiCrew runs an internal training program (known as D-TOUCH). It offers over 30 courses in a wide range of tech subjects including AI, Deep Learning, software testing, and social media marketing for its team. Training is also given in a combination of functional and life skills. Over 900 members have benefitted from this program.

The company is increasing its customer base in the North American, Middle East and European markets, while continuing to work with domestic companies. Data labelling services such as image annotation, sentiment analysis, knowledge graph development, and conversational tagging form a big chunk of DesiCrew's work. These services are offered to automobile, agriculture, retail, medtech, fintech, foodtech, and Architecture Engineering Construction sectors.

DesiCrew has recently obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Its digital operation centres are compliant to data security norms, and feature a controlled Service Level Agreement-driven delivery environment.

