Dhiyo.ai user base reaches 1 Million mark, now eyeing for 5 Million in the next year

The Indian economy post the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown promising signs of recovery.

The blue-collar sector, which had to bear the brunt of the prolonged lockdowns has shown an uptick in activities. In the recently (Aug 26, 2021) published news article in Economic Times, it is estimated that close to 7 million blue-collar jobs would be added by the end of this fiscal year.

As employers pull up their socks to go on a hiring spree, a start-up from Bengaluru is geared up to fulfill the critical hiring demands of the employers.

With more than a million job seekers in its database, Dhiyo is India's 1st Multilingual Conversational AI hiring platform. It was born out of a deep sense of responsibility to solve the job market inefficiencies in the blue-collar sector. A lot of employers find it challenging to hire people online as these folks are mostly non-English speaking and also low-tech.

The pandemic has further aggravated this problem. Dhiyo solves this very problem by being a truly voice-first platform for profile creation, app navigation, and job search using their native language. Essentially they are the Alexa or Google Assistant for the Indian masses to discover jobs.

Dhiyo comes in with the expertise to help the employers. Dhiyo has developed an easily accessible state-of-the-art employer portal that enables the employer to post a job in English which will then be translated to other regional languages. A job seeker can search and apply for the same job in his native language. Right talent matched with the right job means low attrition.

The employer portal allows employers to unlock candidate databases for free. The candidates' identities would be double-checked using KYC norms. Customer support features like 24x7 chat support, secured database, job sharing on social media platforms, and multiple hiring facilities are ensured. Further, a key accounts manager will be at the employer's disposal to address grievances. A 7-day money-back guarantee is assured if there are any substantial delays in the process.

Next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence and NLP are used in the platform to make sure that relevant job seekers are suggested to the employers. Dhiyo caters to a wide spectrum of professions that includes delivery executives, drivers, staff nurses, teachers, retail sales executives, customer care executives, security and facility management personnel, and warehouse workers. Dhiyo shares the space with other major players like Apna, Waah Jobs, Qjobs, Workindia, and Quikr.

These platforms are striving to fulfill the hiring needs of employers and have also helped job-seekers immensely. Dhiyo comes with an all-in-one package to help employers find the right kind of candidates at the right time. The employers' hiring needs are cosmical, but Dhiyo is ready to step in and deliver big time.

