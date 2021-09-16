Digikore Studios launches Scoufi - The first location scouting platform for Film, TV and Photography shoots

Scoufi , the first location scouting platform for film, television, and photography shoots is all set to launch. Scoufi is here to transform short term property rental by allowing property owners/people who have access to a property to connect with film & television producers as well as photographers and build a steady rental income.

Whether you own a property or use a property on rent, you can now earn upto 1 months rent of the property by renting out the property for as little as a 2 day shoot. In this uncertain period of COVID, Scoufi helps you earn substantial revenue by renting your property for film / television / photography shoots. The fun part is that Scoufi also provides you an opportunity to meet your favourite film stars. And even better, you get paid to meet your favourite film stars.

Scoufi provides the largest and the most relevant variety of rental properties and locations online, coupled with virtual tours of the locations, high-quality pictures, and video that is accurate. The platform also provides for direct connection to the owner and availability of content. Scoufi introduces a very useful product that makes location scouting extremely simple for producers and photographers while opening up a vast array of shooting locations at the same time.

The process of scouting and renting property for shoots, at least the traditional way, includes multiple steps: scouting localities, choosing the right configuration, multiple site visits with crews and directors, and a fair bit of travel, paperwork, and expense. Scoufi is an in-depth digital scouting tool for finding the best shooting destinations around the world.

Additionally, Scoufi provides production companies with multiple location choices based on their needs. It even allows property owners to find potential production companies across the globe. In the same vein as Airbnb, Scoufi aims at empowering property owners with the opportunity to start a new business without any capital expenditure.

Although any property can be used for a shoot, the most popular locations are hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, apartments, bungalows, office buildings, farmhouses, cinema theatres, barbershops, and shopping centres.

In the midst of the pandemic, the visits to locations have become more digitalized, so the paperwork and financial transactions are done with the use of proptech services, thereby ruling out the need for brokerage firms. Furthermore, Scoufi doesn't charge commission on any of its deals. Owners of the properties will be paid for getting in touch with verified production companies and meeting their favourite stars.

Abhishek More, Founder and CEO, Digikore Studios - "Our mission is to enable production companies, location scouts, directors etc. to find the most suitable location for their shoot and help owners rent out faster, effortlessly. With Scoufi, the process becomes a whole lot easier. Despite the pandemic, the tireless and dedicated team at Scoufi has done a tremendous job to develop a product that will revolutionise the industry."

Digikore Studios is a leading Visual Effects studio having worked on over 150 Films, TV Series and Web Series, including Games of Thrones, Jumanji, Deadpool, Star Trek Beyond, Titanic 3D, Patriot's Day, Stargirl, Superman and Lois, The First, Stranger Things, The Last Ship, The Walk, Proud Mary, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Expendables 3, Need for Speed, Don Jon, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Blended, Everly and many more. Digikore has marked a permanent presence in the Film & Television industry over the course of its journey.

As a result, it has cultivated a large customer base, which continues to expand. With an eye toward expanding into more products and services, Digikore aims to serve a broader clientele base in the near future.

