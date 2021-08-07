Divi's Labs posts Q1 net profit at Rs 557 crore

Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 557 crore for the quarter ended June.

It had posted a profit of Rs 492 in the same period of previous fiscal. Total income was Rs 1,997 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 1,748 crore in Q1 FY21.

Divi's Labs said forex gain for the quarter amounted to Rs 20 crore as against a gain of Rs 5 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

"The company continues to have near normal operations during the quarter complying to all Covid-19 protocols," it said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor