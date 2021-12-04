Dr K. Kasturirangan, Anju Bobby George, Bhawana Somaaya and Dr Majid Al Marri were honoured with Honoris Causa at the 6th Convocation

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), one of the leading and most awarded universities of central India, hosted a combined convocation ceremony for their 2020 and 2021 batch students on Saturday, December 4 at their Student Enrichment Hub in Bhopal.

The occasion was graced with the presence of , Chairman - NEP Drafting Committee, Eminent Space Scientist and Educationist, who was invited as the chief guest of the ceremony and delivered the convocation address, virtually through video conferencing. Along with Dr. Kasturirangan, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee Anju Bobby George, and Padma Shri Bhawana Somaaya, Film Journalist, Critic and Author, who joined the ceremony on campus, and were awarded Honoris Causa by JLU.

In this 6th Convocation ceremony, JLU awarded 1226 Students with degrees in which 51 rank holders, 11 gold medallists and 9 Ph.D degree holders were facilitated. Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, presided over the ceremony and motivated the students to achieve great heights in the next chapter of their lives.

The ceremony was held in hybrid format i.e. it was both live on campus for students and faculty, and was broadcast online for parents. As per the new UGC recommendation to use handloom clothing on such occasions, all students, members of faculty, and the guests of honour followed the protocol.

In his virtual convocation address, Dr Kasturirangan congratulated all the graduates for success and upcoming achievement in a demanding ecosystem which they are going to enter. He added "May the value system of JLU inspire you for high and noble aspirations. JLU has established itself as a preferred destination of education all over the world and I am sure with the vision of the Chancellor and the management, JLU will mould a generation with impeccable standards, which will be built to last the transformational changes demanded with knowledge." Dr Kasturirangan also discussed briefly the components of the New Education Policy, and advised the students to, "Face the Challenges, as at heart of challenges are the opportunities - What looks like impossible at first becomes possible with self-confidence."

The University has a practice of conferring honorary doctoral degrees to eminent personalities who have achieved excellence in their chosen field of work as a way of recognising societal contribution and to inspire a future generation of achievers. The fourth honorary degree is awarded to Dr Majid Al Marri, CEO of Dubai Land Department, CEO of Real Estate Registration and Services, which will be conferred on him at Expo 2020 Dubai. JLU is present as a university partner in the Indian Pavilion of the Dubai Expo.

Vice-Chancellor of JLU, renowned political scientist, Dr Sandeep Shastri in his introductory speech, highlighted the key achievements of the university in the last two years. He commended the graduates securing their degrees at this convocation to uphold the name of their institution and contribute to society in their chosen area of work.

Post the ceremony, Anju Bobby George, the iconic long jump champion of India, also inaugurated the new state of the art, Futsal Arena and the Basketball Court at the Student Enrichment Hub of JLU. This was the first event that Anju attended after being awarded 'Woman of the Year' by the World Athletics Federation this month. Apart from the existing sports facilities, these new additions will help JLU support quality training programmes for sports enthusiast in the future.

Bhawana Somaaya, who was familiar with the campus, visited the new and modern media studio. Post the event, the 3 guests of honour toured the JLU campus and appreciated the facilities and equipment that the students have at their disposal to practice and learn, especially the Shri Gurudev Gupta Media Studios.

Jagran Lakecity University is the only university in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to be conferred with the revered overall 'Diamond' rating by QS I-GAUGE, a comprehensive, independent and international rating system for India's universities and colleges. JLU was rated amongst the top 25 universities in India by the QS I-GAUGE, a globally recognised university rating system, which has expertise, experience, and reputation of the UK based (QS) Quacquarelli Symonds, along with deep local knowledge of luminaries from Indian education.

Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal is a private university established under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956 and is based out of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. JLU Bhopal is one of the fastest-growing and the most awarded universities of Central India having practice-based pedagogy at its core. Currently, the university is offering 30-plus degree programs to more than 2500 students from 8 countries and 27 states of India. The university has numerous partnerships with top industries and international educational institutes, ensuring the students get great exposure both nationally and internationally.

JLU Bhopal is the only participating university from Central India ERASMUS+ programme under the Tuning India Project, funded by the European Commission, and is also currently the country chair for the Association of Universities of Asia Pacific (AUAP). India Today and Outlook India, has ranked Jagran School of Journalism and Mass Communication, JLU Bhopal as Number 1 in Madhya Pradesh and top 15 in India in 2020 and the University has been bestowed with several prestigious awards, such as 'University of the Year' by Government of Madhya Pradesh for consecutive five years from 2015 to 2019 and is recognized as a Global League Institution in 2015 at the House of Commons, London, UK.

For more information, please visit

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor