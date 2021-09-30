Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals celebrates World Heart Day

has provided free cardiac care and performed cardiac interventional procedures for more than 350 children from all over Tamil Nadu.

To pursue and continue the good will service, Dr. KMH has now collaborated with members of Rotary Club of Madras Temple City in their project called "Healing Little Hearts".

This endeavour has aligned with the hospital's celebration of World Heart Day on September 29th, 2021 wherein the children who have been earlier treated free at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals were provided free screening. The event was held at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Auditorium at Pallikaranai in the august presence of Chief Guest Honourable Member of Legislative Assembly, Sholinganallur Thiru. Aravind Ramesh and District Governor Rtn. J Sridhar.

Dr. Prem Sekar R, Consultant Paediatric Cardiology spoke on this occasion about Paediatric Cardiac care, "Birth defects of the heart is the most common amongst the congenital defects and contributes significantly to infant mortality rate. With 28 million live births annually in India, an estimated 180,000 babies are born with congenital heart disease every year. Early identification and diagnosis enables appropriate treatment and allows these children to lead a normal and healthy childhood. The majority of these defects are simple holes in the heart (ASD, VSD, PDA) and are now closed using special devices through the vascular route thus avoiding the need for open-heart surgery, general anaesthesia or blood transfusions. As these procedures minimise hospitalisation, the total cost is reduced to one-third of an open-heart surgery while offering a total and scar-free cure.

Most of these children come from economically poor backgrounds, making it harder for them to access quality treatment. Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals believes in providing medical care to everyone irrespective of their financial background. With the support of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Health Scheme, quality treatment is provided absolutely at free of cost. In the last three years numerous children have benefitted from catheter-based, non-surgical cure for their heart ailments through this programme. We hope many more children will similarly get benefitted through "Healing Little Hearts" project with the valuable support extended by Rotary Club of Madras Temple City."

Dr. Prem Sekar R, MBBS, MRCPI, FRCP (Glasg) an expert in Pediatric Cardiology with over 34 years of experience will spearhead the Project, "Healing Little Hearts" this year. World Heart Day is observed on 29th September each year to spread awareness on heart diseases and the need to make healthy lifestyle choices. In the case of congenital heart defects, the sooner the child receives treatment, the better his/her chances of survival. The Cardiology Care & Cardiothoracic Surgery Units at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital is fully equipped for emergency and routine procedures.

To know more about Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, please visit: or call 044 - 66 300 300.

