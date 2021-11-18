Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Award for Excellence in Art and Culture goes to Mubarak Nissa

Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation has announced ten prestigious national awards in various fields including excellence in journalism, science reporting, art and culture, medical malpractice investigation and social service for the year 2020 and 2021.

The winners will receive a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh, citation and memento at the annual national excellence award ceremony.

Art creator and alumnus of University of Academic Art, San Francisco, Mubarak Nisaa bagged Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Award under Art and Culture category for her excellent and world-renowned academic attainments and acclaimed paintings which attracted world appreciation.

Mubarak Nissa, daughter of Anwer MP and Naseema Anwer, is a native of Dharmadom, Kannur Dist. in Kerala and currently settled in Dubai. Recently the Govt. of UAE has awarded Mubarak Nissa with the Golden Visa membership for her exemplary contribution in art creations and insights.

The list of other winners is as follows:

The Award for Excellence in Journalism 2020 - R.K Sinha, Chairman, Hindustan Samachar for his passion in writing, investigation and messianic spirit pursuing journalism for a life time.

The Award for Excellence in Science Reporting 2020 is being conferred on Varughese Thomas, Assistant Editor, Malayala Manorama for his dedicated, consistent and brilliant reporting of science, scientific discoveries and personalities.

The Award for Excellence in Medical Malpractice Investigation 2020 is being conferred on Ms Pushpa Girimaji for her exceptionally brilliant reportage on medical malpractices, exposing consumer grievances and life time achievements as a passionate investigator for consumer empowerment.

The Award of Dattopant Thengadi Seva Samman in the field of Social Service-2020 is being conferred on Aji Krishnan, HRDS India, for his pioneering work in the Adivasi areas and building thousands of houses for the homeless in remote rural areas across the country.

The Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Award for Excellence in Journalism for 2021 is being conferred on Shriram C. Joshi, Associate Editor, Pudhari Daily for his reporting skills, prolific writing and commitment for truth.

The Award for Excellence in Science Reporting-2021 is being conferred on Shalabh Upadhyay, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NEWJ for excellence in promoting science, technology, culture and national interest through the new age Social Media.

The Award for Excellence in Art and Culture-2021 is being conferred on Ganesh P R, Web Consultant with Organizer Weekly for popularizing Indian art and culture and for his exceptional achievements as a poet, writer and social activist.

The Award in Medical Malpractice Investigation-2021 is being conferred on Advocate Apoorv Kurup for his legal fights to protect social justice and individual safety.

The Dattopant Thengadi Seva Samman Award is being conferred on Suresh Jain of the Bharat Vikas Parishad for their commitment to social service and commendable help to humanity during floods, cyclones and COVID-19.

The annual National Excellence Award ceremony will be held at 1630 hours on November 29 at NDMC Main Auditorium at Sansad Marg in New Delhi.

