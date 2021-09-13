Dr. Shagun Gupta receives "Change Maker" Award from the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Well known, for permanent makeup techniques, in India and globally, Dr. Shagun Gupta has been recognised as a social worker who works to improve society in her way.

Recognised for her work and contribution as a social worker, cosmetics and permanent makeup expert, Shagun was recently felicitated by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

On the occasion of the National Forest Martyr's Day, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the "Change Maker" Awards to various personalities for arts, literature and social cause. The event was organised at Governor's House, Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

And at this special programme, Dr. Shagun Gupta received the "Change Maker" Award from the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari for her valuable contribution to society.

Honoured to receive the award, Shagun says, "It is indeed a big moment for me to receive an award from the Maharashtra Governor himself. It inspires me to do much more for my country in every possible way. It truly makes me feel blessed and happy to be active in a social cause which in turn gives happiness to society."

Talking about the social cause, Dr. Shagun Gupta has done remarkable social work in the current lockdown scenario as well. She showed her support and proved a helping hand to acid survivors, women with their educational support and many others who were depressed with their respective difficulties. Through her Permanent Makeup technique and expertise, Shagun has treated these acid attack survivors to improve their body features with her in-depth knowledge in the permanent makeup field.

It has helped bring back their confidence level in life and has given these acid survivors a new ray of hope.

Besides acid attack survivors, Shagun has also helped and supported Cancer patients.

Her dedicated social work for acid and cancer survivors has set a benchmark for women achievers.

Her entrepreneur skill of permanent makeup is well known on a global level. She has made India proud with her dedicated work in the field of permanent makeup. From skin treatments to high-level eyebrows, makeup and hair removal treatment, Shagun has carved a niche in the field of permanent makeup artists. She has groomed celebrities to make them look beautiful and has done much more for acid attack survivors, cancer patients, empowerment of women and their education, and much more, which makes her a proud awardee of this special award.

Dr. Shagun Gupta has dedicated this prestigious award to her hard work and passion.

She also pledged to do more and more social work for society, and she is one such woman who is capable of achieving her dreams through her efforts. Dedicating her award to her work, Shagun says, "I have always dreamt of helping society with my work and making my nation proud. I will keep doing social cause and work and bring smiles to everyone's face. There is a lot to do and more to achieve."

She concludes.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor