Dukaan® launches social commerce platform Dukaan Plus

, a leading SaaS platform that helps create an online storefront, today announced the launch of Dukaan Plus, a social commerce platform aimed at course correcting the existing environment.

With Dukaan Plus, merchants will be able to source the best quality products from the top D2C brands and earn commissions on each sale.

Dukaan believes that it is crucial to improve and alter social commerce in India to ensure that the outcome justifies the efforts of internet entrepreneurs as well as manufacturers. With the increasing number of product returns, unhappy customers, and faltering sales, technology is the all encompassing solution for the social commerce industry.

The tier 2 and 3 markets are growing to drive the next wave of retail growth and Dukaan wants to improve the supply chain that runs from the manufacturer to the consumer with quality products as well as superior brand experience for them.

Dukaan Plus is onboarding multiple manufacturers and vendors from across the country, and will be an early enabler of accessibility to various direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands like Bewakoof.com and Cosmos Beauty in the tier 2 and 3 cities.

"The retail sector is ever evolving and is primed for the next big change. While we constantly innovate our technology, we believe the social commerce industry requires an upgrade to reap the best results out of any innovation introduced. With Dukaan Plus, we will eliminate various steps and errors to improve the quality and sales for both customers as well as the sellers," said Suumit Shah, Founder and CEO, Dukaan.

"Bewakoof is India's largest D2C fashion brand. We were among the first brands in India to go the D2C route and want to be the first D2C brand to tap into social commerce. Though e-commerce has grown rapidly, it is still limited to about 100 million people in India. Social commerce selling is increasing the e-commerce market and will further bring in 200 million people over the next 5 years. With this partnership, now there will be thousands of Bewakoof's Dukaans in India," said Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Bewakoof.com.

Dukaan Plus will bring together manufacturers, vendors, D2C brands and the resellers, on a single platform with their customers, and provide them with a commission on every sale they make at Dukaan Plus' regulated rates.

