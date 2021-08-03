Dulux from AkzoNobel launches India's first USDA certified Bio-based Paint 'Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased'

Spearheading sustainability & innovation through its passion for paint, AkzoNobel India has today launched its most exclusive, super-premium interior emulsion offering that puts health and wellness first.

The latest innovation 'Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased' is India's first USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) certified Bio-based paint that purifies indoor air, so your home is healthier.

Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased has 26% bio-based content (derived from sustainable plant-based sources). Adding more value, is the goodness of natural ingredients such as active bamboo charcoal and tea tree oil, that make it a smart and sustainable paint solution.

Multiplying the Health & Wellness benefits of the natural sustainable formulation is AkzoNobel's proprietary innovation - the Pure Air Technology. Once painted on walls and ceilings, this technology continuously captures and neutralizes indoor air pollutants in the home environment (such as formaldehyde and VOCs* emitted by everyday activities like cooking, smoking and household items like carpets, furniture etc.)* VOC - Volatile Organic Compounds.

Elaborating on the Dulux Better Living launch, Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director at AkzoNobel India, said, "As Indian customers are spending more time indoors, health and well-being at home is becoming a growing priority. Our latest offering, Dulux Better Living encapsulates how AkzoNobel is leveraging its global expertise to deliver truly differentiated propositions that are innovative, more sustainable and designed to improve our customers' quality of life. The innovative Pure Air technology together with the goodness of natural & bio-based ingredients empowers our customers looking for an effective sustainable way to improve the health and well-being of their family."

While improving indoor air quality, it also packs in significant more health & wellness benefits. Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased meets the requirements of GreenPro Certification and qualifies as Green Product for its environmental and health & wellbeing benefits. Further, continuing to endear the super-premium Dulux brand to its customers are the its Anti-Bacterial, no added Lead & Mercury, Anti-Fungal and Low Odour & Low VOC attributes.

Naturally Beautiful walls

Summarizing the overall aesthetics of India's first bio-based paint are the 3 carefully curated colour palettes that are inspired by all things natural.

The soothing and tranquil Calming Breeze palette celebrates freshness and light with versatile neutrals, be it creamy off-whites; soft, muted pastels; or a smoky graphite.

The Thriving Wind exudes a joyful, upbeat feel. Inspired by fire and earth, this palette converges an eclectic mix of whites and pastels with uplifting and complementary accents. Think rich plum, cozy terracotta and happy yellows.

Inspired by wood and water is Flourishing Breath - a palette of fresh whites, invigorating blues and deep mossy greens., each shade exudes energy and purity while working together brilliantly.

Whatever colours you choose, you can be certain that visual harmony will flow as naturally as clean air in your living spaces.

With the launch today, Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased is now available for sale in North and West India. Its availability will be expanded to other key metros and towns of East and South in the coming months.

The promise of Satisfaction

Further strengthening customer trust in Dulux Better Living is the industry's first-of-its-kind customer centric program Dulux Assurance™. While the extensive research and development that goes into our product will speak for itself. Dulux Assurance™ is an extension of this quality promise to our consumers thereby ensuring them peace of mind. This program assures our Better Living customers of perfect colour, finish and coverage else the paint will be replaced*.

*Terms and Conditions apply. Applicable on Select products only. Claims to be submitted within 3 months from purchase. Tax Invoice and Assurance card mandatory for submitting claim. Limited period offer.

For more details, please visit .

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

For more information, please visit .

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country.

All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor