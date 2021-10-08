E-Cell IIT Bombay hosts Virtual Stock Market Competition to help the youth learn investing

With enthusiasm for trading and investment running high in the youth of India, the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay organized the annual edition of its Virtual Stock Market competition. It was held on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th of October 2021 with trading open for 2 hours each day. The competition was sponsored by Upstox as Title Sponsor and Stocktwits as Associate Title Sponsor.

The competition was aimed at helping college students and newcomers learn the art of trading in a risk-free but competitive environment. The winners of this competition received INR 2 lakh in prizes. The investors who generated the highest returns were technically the ‘winners’, but there were no losers here — the funds were virtual, so there was no risk. But what’s best about stock market simulators is the invaluable experience they provide to new investors. Students got an opportunity with a simulator before diving into the real stock market, where the real money is at stake.

Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder, Upstox said, “At Upstox, we constantly strive to identify innovative approaches that allow us to remain true to our goal of increasing equity participation in the country. Our partnerships with IPL and ICC have worked well for us in this regard. This Virtual Stock market competition by E-Cell - IIT Bombay was an effective way to give students a hands-on experience of trading without the risk of losses. This collaboration enabled students to take their first step toward investing.

Getting the youth to invest early and experience the power of investing is one of the greatest things that can lead to long-term wealth. It is delightful to see how IIT-Bombay has recognized the importance of financial education and early investing. I strongly believe investing should be introduced into the curriculum at the school and college level, to create greater awareness around the matter of investing for the future, and I commend IITB and its students for their farsightedness.”

Shiv Sharma, VP International, Stocktwits said, “Stocktwits is super excited to be associated with IIT Bombay and support India's largest Virtual Stock Market Competition. Post-Covid, young Indians have demonstrated immense interest in both equities and crypto. Our aim at Stocktwits is to support this generation by providing the community and content to help investors & traders of all assets, styles, and experience levels to connect, learn, profit, and have fun.”

E-Cell IIT Bombay’s VSM has been running for over 10 years and has earned repute for cultivating a rich culture of investment and trading in universities and colleges across India. This edition of VSM was also highly successful with over 8000 participants.



