EaseMyTrip partners with Vervotech Mappings to enhance Hotel Mapping Solutions

, a SaaS-based travel technology company has announced its collaboration with EaseMyTrip, India's second-largest online travel platform, to enhance the travel portal's end-user experience through Vervotech's AI-powered hotel and room mapping platform.

Through this collaboration, will be provided the services of Verotech's unique Hotel mapping algorithm that leverages the power of AI and machine learning to uniquely map hotel content with a 99.99% accuracy, and provide real-time content updates and content insights.

Additionally, EaseMyTrip will leverage the power of AI/ML technology to eliminate duplicate listings, fill in missing data, and deliver the most relevant content in the market that delivers a more streamlined user experience. The AI-powered algorithm standardizes illustrative and descriptive content attributes, including star ratings, amenities, geocodes, naming/branding, descriptions, and images, among others, to reduce booking errors.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, "At EaseMyTrip, we are committed to offer the best possible options and simplify our customers' travel booking process. Our seamless integration with Vervotech will enable us to leverage its highly accurate mapping platform to optimize and automate our hotel mapping processes and deliver value driven options for our customers. The platform is renowned for its disruptive technology in the accommodation content space, and we are confident that this partnership will add immense value in enhancing our existing product offerings and customer experience. We are excited about the opportunities that this opens up and we look forward to scaling greater heights in the segment with this partnership."

Sanjay Ghare, CEO, Vervotech, added, "We are thrilled to work with EaseMyTrip, a travel industry pioneer in India. The company holds a strong foothold in the Indian travel industry, and I am confident that our AI-powered hotel mapping solutions will help them simplify hotel booking challenges. Combining our cutting-edge solutions and EaseMyTrip's market coverage, we are sure to redefine the travel experience for customers and give EaseMyTrip an edge over its competitors. We look forward to fostering meaningful relationships in the coming future."

EaseMyTrip is India's second-largest online travel platform, and growing at a CAGR of nearly 50%, it is also one of the fastest-growing internet companies. The company, which provides its customers with the option of zero-convenience fees during ticket booking, is also one of the rare, listed consumer internet startups in the world to be profitable since its inception, while being completely bootstrapped.

Founded with a vision of establishing a global standard for accommodation data, Vervotech's Hotel Mapping and Room Mapping platforms use large-scale aggregation, AI-based processing, and ever-evolving ML models to de-duplicate and show unified hotels and rooms coming from multiple suppliers. The company's hotel mapping tool algorithm is completely agnostic to the source of the hotel.

