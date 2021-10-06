Educationalist Ssarita Singh gets Champions of Change Award

Ssarita Singh, the Managing Trustee of Priyadarshani Group of Schools, has been awarded the Champions of Change Award by the Interactive Forum of Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit organization recognized by Govt. of India, for her outstanding contributions in the education sector.

The award was conferred to her by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra who was the Chief Guest at the Champions of Change Awards.

Ms. Singh's inspiring and courageous character has caught the eyes of many. She was one of the few luminaries who received awards at the ceremony for their contributions in various fields. Some of the other prominent awardees included Shri Dilip Walse Patil (Minister of Home Affairs, Maharashtra), Shri Nana Patole (President of Congress Committee) Smt. Sindhutai Sapkal (Padma Shri Awardee, Indian Social Worker), Shri Popatrao Pawar (Padma Shri Awardee, Sarpanch of Hiware Bazar), Shri Udit Narayan (Padma Bhushan, Indian Singer), Dia Mirza (Actor & Social Worker), Nawazaddin Siddiqui (Actor & Social Worker), Jackie Shroff (Actor & Social Worker).

In her Forbes India feature, she was described as "A self-made woman who defies the notion of barriers". She has been very vocal and an active participant in promoting girl child education in rural areas. Her aim is to build a power corridor between rural and urban education levels at very affordable prices.

Speaking on the achievement, Singh said, "I am heartily thankful to the jury for selecting me and enormously impressed by the selection process. Most of the awardees begun to make their contributions from a very early stage when they themselves were in the struggling phase. Moving ahead, I want to change the existing schools that are situated in the interiors of Maharashtra and bring the international way of schooling to their doorsteps at an affordable price as the real talent lies there. We have already started the process."

Siingh was positioned in India's A-Listers and was awarded as 'The Woman Icon of The Year' in the 7th World Women Leadership Congress Awards for her powerful thinking towards society and her education-oriented change bringing work. She has also been honored by CMO Asia with the National Award for Woman Leadership 2020. Recently, she was featured as one of the 100 Most Inspirational Leaders of India for the year 2020. She has been featured in many esteemed magazines like Forbes, Femina, Brand Honchos, Lifestyle, and Fortune.

It is due to her active participation in uplifting the social stature and standards of education in Maharashtra's interiors for years that has helped her confer the Champions of Change Award.

