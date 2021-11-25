eGov, GWS and CPR partner to deliver better citizen outcomes against public expenditure using information technology

The Andhra Pradesh Government has constituted the GWS (Grama-Ward Sachivalayam) department to offer a unified experience of government to its citizens and enhance the quality of service delivery.

To enable delivery of improved citizen outcomes, the GWS has entered into a tripartite partnership with eGov Foundation and CPR (Center for Policy Research) to leverage the power of technology and analytics. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the eGov office in Bengaluru this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Sagili Shan Mohan, IAS, Director GWS said," The Government of Andhra Pradesh has embarked on a journey to completely revamp the Public Service Delivery System and re-define the way we will capture the data and use the data to design better Public Policy and deliver more impactful public services."

We are pleased to partner with eGov and CPR to build a strong capability to serve by leveraging IT and data analytics and deliver high quality, inclusive and transparent public services in AP."

Yamin Aiyar, President and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) added, ``We aim to provide data analytics with an aim to identify omission and inclusion errors and draw insights which can help design better and more relevant government policies which can achieve the targeted outcomes for the citizens of AP".

On this Occasion, Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation said," We aim to co-design the technology architecture to enable easy access and efficient public services to the citizens. In addition, this architecture will help policy makers to get timely and accurate data to monitor service delivery and devise policies."

This story is provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor