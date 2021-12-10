Elon Musk to quit business space and be a influencer?
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 10, 2021 01:33 PM2021-12-10T13:33:24+5:302021-12-10T13:33:44+5:30
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday. "Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years"
Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion over the past month. On Friday, Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares for some $963 million to pay for taxes on the exercise of 2.2 million options.Tesla shares have fallen 18% from a peak on November 4 as Musk offloaded his shares. However, Musk remains the world’s richest person, with a $266 billion fortune that has grown by $110 billion this year alone.
