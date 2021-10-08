Emerging digital news portal-First India News- the turnaround of a regional news channel

There is good news for the people of Rajasthan: its topmost regional news channel First India News has now gone digital.

The highly reliable news broadcaster has a reputation for bringing original news content from all nooks and corners of the state and nation from trusted sources.

For the past many years, , representing the vibrant, progressive state of Rajasthan, is said to be the voice of the people of Rajasthan through its printed version. Known for its tradition of invariably being the first to break the news and lead the news in the entire regional media, First India News is totally in tune with its tagline, "'Sabse Aage, Sabse Pahle.' The news channel has made a grand entry into electronic journalism in India.

Keeping an eye on the next-gen internet news readers, the media house wants to cash in on the rapid boom in the rising digital journalism scene. Maintaining the vision of its traditional journalistic landscape, First News provides interesting, reliable content and real-time news & analysis on its digital platform also.

The Digital unit of First India has been able to achieve new heights. It has performed its duty of furnishing correct and credible information to the masses via the Digital platform. With millions of followers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube subscribers in a short span, First India is now ruling the internet and has left an indelible mark on its viewers- that has a surprisingly wide demographic range.

The credit for the ongoing popularity of First India news in its regional avatar goes to the turnaround man JAGDEESH CHANDRA (ex-CEO Zee network). Under his leadership, FIRST INDIA NEWS that was launched with world-class technology in India in 2013, reached new heights as soon as Chandra took over in April 2018 in Rajasthan.

Chandra, CMD, fondly recollects," The channel was a mere five-year-old child when I took over and was completely non-existent in the segment. The challenge was to make it stand out among other competitive state and national channels. Presently, we are running the No.1 News channel of Rajasthan (regional news channel -Tata Sky 1182, Airtel 361) and one daily English Newspaper in the name and style of 'First India' from Jaipur, which has four editions, namely, New Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad."

The First India news digital platform is updated with Live TV, Breaking news, the latest news, and trending stories from all across the country, with a special focus on Rajasthan. The credible news portal offers a totally rich digital news experience. There is in-depth journalism without any distortion in all segments, whether it is politics, business, sports, Bollywood, science, technology, art, literature, environment, and more.

In its Editorials & Opinion section, one can also tap into expert comments and news analysis. The redesigned "First India" works on an interface that is easy to use and navigate. One can even set personalized notification settings on the latest news.

"The hard work and grit of the team plus a range of content on various regional, domestic, and international issues with easy analysis and commentary has worked in favor of the news channel on both print and digital platforms," adds Shishir Awasthi, in charge of the Digital team, FIRST INDIA NEWS.

Moreover, the First India News exclusive news channel is free. Being one of the most trusted news brands, it aims to provide users free access to the LIVE news channel over the internet. Users can keep track of the day's hottest stories with its various modes of presentation that include live broadcasts, multimedia, newsletters, documentaries, etc.

This story is provided by Target Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor