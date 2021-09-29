Employee wellness platform Nova Benefits appoints Ankit Pandey as Head of Customer Success and Operations

Committed to improving employee wellbeing through health insurance, daily fitness, mental health counselling and wellness programs, Employee wellness platform Nova Benefits has announced the appointment of Ankit Pandey as Head of Customer Success & Operations.

Ankit will play a key role in overlooking endorsements, wellness, maintaining a strong relationship with clients and other aspects of Customer Success, as well as improving client CSAT and NPS.

With over eight years of experience Ankit will be leading a team of 20 people at Nova within his department and helping ensure client retention, maintain high referral rates from existing clients, alongside customer satisfaction. Previously, Ankit was leading customer success at Whatfix for Fortune 100 customers, a leading digital adoption (SaaS based) platform where he has spent three years handling Large Enterprise Customer Success, product adoption-making sure customers could get maximum value from the product. Before his stint at Whatfix, Ankit was associated with Flype Inc as a Senior Customer Success Manager and Customer Success Lead at Jombay.

Commenting on the appointment Ankit Pandey, Head of Customer Success & Operations Nova Benefits said, "Customer expectations have been rapidly increasing recently and it will keep rising as new market disruptors emerge. During my initial conversations with Saransh and Yash, I was impressed with the importance they had given to customer experience and hence decided to join them in their journey towards success. I am keen to help Nova transform the employee wellness space in the coming years by applying my experience in the field of customer success."

The appointment comes in the background of Nova Benefits raising a fund of USD 10 million in Series A led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG) and Bessemer Venture Partners, as well as existing investors such as Multiply Ventures, Better Capital and Titan Capital also participated in the round.

Saransh Garg, Founder and CEO Nova Benefits quotes, "Nova is currently aiming to build a larger stack of employee wellness offerings on its platform. We are not only improving employee and HR experience for health insurance but building a platform for a suite of benefits, including physical, mental, and financial health in order to create maximum value for our clients. Our company's north star metric is client NPS. Ankit will help us in our aim to ensure that the overall wellness of all our customers is secured."

Nova Benefits is an Employee Wellness Marketplace with a core focus on corporate health insurance. Nova helps companies buy and manage their health insurance policies, in addition to wellness benefits such as fitness-engagement, doctor-on-call facility, mental health counselling, and many more.

Nova also enables priority claims resolution for its clients leading to faster claim settlement and reports an industry-leading claims CSAT of 9.6/10. Headquartered in Bangalore Nova Benefits has over 500+ successful claims coverages in three months and over 100,000 members with 100+ clients on their platform.

