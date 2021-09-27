Employment in 9 select sectors stood at 3.08 cr in Q1 of FY22: Centre

Employment in nine select sectors, including construction, manufacturing and IT/BPO, stood at 3.08 crore in the April-June quarter, as per a report by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday released the report of the first quarter of the Quarterly Employment Survey for April to June 2021.

The AQEES has been taken up by the Labour Bureau to provide frequent (quarterly) updates about the employment and related variables of establishments, in both organised and unorganised segments of nine selected sectors. These sectors altogether account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments. These nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services, read the release by Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Announcing the results, Yadav said, the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors from the first round of QES is three crores and 8 lakhs approximately against a total of 2.37 crores in these sectors taken collectively, as reported in the Sixth Economic Census (2013-14) reflecting a growth rate of 29 per cent.

"Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounts for nearly 41 per cent followed by Education with 22 per cent, and Health 8 per cent. Trade as well as and IT/BPO each engaged 7 per cent of the total estimated number of workers," the Union Minister further informed.

Yadav mentioned that data on all aspects of labour is crucial. "Evidence-based policymaking and statistics based execution is the major focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", emphasised the Labour Minister saying that such scientifically collected data with purity and integrity that can be cross-examined will be immensely beneficial towards achieving targeted and last-mile delivery of government programmes and schemes.

( With inputs from ANI )

