Enjoy Big Moments ki Big Shopping with Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar, India's most popular departmental store promises to cater to the needs of every household to provide a safe and variety shopping experience to its customers.

Right from fashion, home needs, electronics, or luggage, Big Bazaar is a one-stop destination to cater to one's everyday needs. Starting on October 13, 2021, customers can head to their nearest Big Bazaar store and shop anything and everything, at great discounts and enjoy numerous benefits.

Tapping into the festive fervour, Big Bazaar is here to provide every shopper to shop all the necessary requirements for their big day. Customers need not hop from one store to another to shop several items. Food, fashion, or consumer electronics, you name, and Big Bazaar has it all at great prices. Apart from this, customers also get gifts on shopping big, thus adding value to monthly shopping.

Shoppers can shop for the big moments, both in-store and online on the Big Bazaar app and its e-commerce website shop.bigbazaar.com starting 13th Oct. On a path to serve all its customers ' evolving needs, the brand continues to provide a safe and quick shopping experience to its customers with its 2-Hour Super-Fast Doorstep Delivery Service. This service provides a Contact-Free Safe and Convenient Doorstep Delivery of a customer's daily essentials.

Speaking about the campaign, Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said "Big Bazaar has always added value to our customers for last 21 years and will continue to do so for centuries to come. We have always stood for our customers. We are now embarking on a new chapter of engaging with our customers in a contemporary way and how we addresses all their requirements at every stage and every moment. To bring this alive we are launching an idea that will celebrate customers every moment, every occasion in life. Whether it's a new born in their home to house warming to festivities. Big Moments ki Big Shopping at Big Bazaar."

Rajiv Sabnis, Founder, Brave, the agency behind the new campaign says, "Shopping behaviour has changed the pandemic. As a result, recurring daily needs are now being met by Big Bazaar's App and the Store-to-Door 2-hour home delivery promise. However, large purchases linked to special moments in the lives of families, still merit a store visit. The new Big Bazaar positioning of 'Big Moments ki Big Shopping' was born out of this customer insight. As Big Bazaar stores reopen their doors to customers, we are convinced that the pent-up demand for large purchases, will be a need gap waiting to be fulfilled. The integrated campaign goes live across TV, newspapers, digital, out-of-home, and store visual merchandise."

Below are the hero offers for Big Moments ki Big Shopping:

FREE Amber Luggage Trolley worth Rs 4998 on shopping of Rs 15000

FREE Atta, Dal, Rice, Ghee, Sugar and Rs 1000 Fashion on shopping of Rs 10000

FREE Ghee, Sugar and Rs 500 Fashion on shopping of Rs 6000

FREE Rice and Rs 250 Fashion on shopping of Rs 3000

Below are the product offers:

1. Diwali Gifting Range of Food Products Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Chocolates (Bounty / Cadbury Fuse / Mars / Snicker /Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco Fills / Orion Choco Pie)

2. Buy 1 Get 1 free on Sweets (Bikano / Haldiram's / Bikaji / Prabhuji / Tasty Treat Sweets)

3. The New Festive Fashion collection- trendy range of festive ethnic and casual wear for men, women and kids now in stores

4. Up to 15% off Cadbury Celebration Gift Packs / Silk Range Gift Packs

5. LG, Samsung, Sansui, Sony, Koryo LED TV - MRP Rs16990 Onwards | Rs13990 Onwards Buy any TV & get Koryo Soundbar worth Rs 9990 @ 3999

6. Koryo (20 L) Microwave Oven - MRP Rs 6990 | Rs3999

7. Prestige, Pigeon, Sunflame Gas Stove (Entire Range) - MRP Rs5295 onwards | Minimum 25% OFF

8. Prestige, Pigeon, Butterfly, Hawkins Pressure Cookers (Entire Range) - MRP Rs1295 onwards | Up to 45% OFF

9. Dreamline, Raymond, Trident, SPACES, Welspun Single & Double Bed Sheet Set with Coordinated Pillow Covers - MRP Rs 799 onwards | Up to 50% OFF

