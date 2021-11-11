Equity benchmark indices close in red, realty sector drags Sensex down by 433 points

Indian equity market closed in red on Thursday as the realty, healthcare and banking sector shares plummeted.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the realty sector with a decline of 2.51 per cent, the healthcare sector with 1.24 per cent, and the banking sector with 1.19 per cent.

The sectors which managed to stay afloat today were the consumer durables sector and power sector with 0.68 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively.

Among stocks, the top gainer was the Titan Company, which surged 1.79 per cent to Rs 2,528, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) up by 0.57 per cent to Rs 924.90 per share.

Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IndusInd Bank also traded with a positive bias today

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) cracked by 2.83 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv down by 2.42 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 2.26 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor