Eugenix aims to reverse trend of cosmetic tourism in India

Eugenix Hair Sciences, one of the leading hair restoration brands in the world, has put India on the world map for restorative haircare, drawing a lot of global patients into the country.

Eugenix has been Co-founded by India's "Hair Doctors" Dr Pradeep Sethi and Dr Arika Bansal, both an alumni of the most prestigious medical institute AIIMS, Delhi. They are the ingenious duo who pioneered DHT (Direct Hair Transplant) technique and platformed it to the world.

The advent of DHT has reversed the trend of cosmetic tourism, making India the new global playing field for Hair transplant and Hair restoration. Cutting edge research coupled with efficient patient care and dexterity of medical procedures provided by Eugenix is drawing patients from across the world into India.

The DHT technique was widely and globally adopted by the medical community after the doctors shared it with the medical fraternity in a highly reputed scientific peer-reviewed journal. In the DHT process, the follicles are extracted individually and are then implanted into the balding patches simultaneously which decreases 'out of the body' time for grafts for better survivability.

The biggest advantage of DHT is the high success rate and a major reduction in the time taken for the surgical procedure. The output efficiencies are higher since the hair follicles are not allowed to sit outside the body for long durations.

Hair transplant surgeries are rapidly on the rise. As of January 2021, the most popular form of cosmetic surgery in India, according to search volume data, was hair transplants with over 30 thousand results per month, with the next popular form of cosmetic surgery clocking 21 thousand results.

Surgeons who were earlier doing three procedures a week are now doing three a day. The global Hair Transplant industry was pegged at USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at 25.8 per cent CAGR to a whopping USD 40 billion by 2026.

Dr Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences and Co-inventor of DHT, said, "It gives me immense joy to see how our invention has helped millions of people to enrich their sense of being. I'm happy to share our scientific gift with the rest of the world."

Speaking about cosmetic tourism, he said, "DHT technique put a spotlight on India, and the global medical community took notice. It challenged and convinced people that the best hair restoration the world has to offer is here in our very own country." He exclaimed. "But the buck does not stop there," he continued.

"Our minds are always occupied with thinking ahead and finding the next innovation that can disrupt the industry and increase efficacies," he explained.

Dr Arika Bansal, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences and Co-inventor of DHT, added, "The DHT technique has been adopted by doctors around the world and has truly revolutionised the industry."

Speaking about how it has impacted the cosmetic medical tours, she said, "Until its invention [DHT], patients who wanted the best transplant and were unwilling to compromise on quality, went to Turkey, Greece, and the USA. Today, patients all over the world come to us! Even from countries which were once renowned for hair transplantation!"

She exclaimed, "60 per cent of our patients are now from overseas, and that number is steadily increasing. India now has access to the best hair treatment the world offers, right in its backyard and at Eugenix we are committed to set new precedents for the global Hair Restoration industry."

Talking more about their practice, Dr Bansal said, "Dr Sethi and I, together, have more than 25 years of experience in hair transplantation. We have a team of highly trained surgeons, nurses and surgical assistants. We know that people who want the best results trust us for our consistency and our efficient outcome led approach to every case."

"We customise every treatment on an individual basis which delivers excellent results, all thanks to our invention," she added.

Until recently, hair transplants were unreliable, and the treatment remained a gamble. Many of the transplants left a lot more to be desired. As a result, patients became hesitant about hair transplants, but the DHT technique has earned people's trust again and has opened new avenues for patients across the world.

Eugenix Hair Sciences is rated among the best three hair restoration centres globally. Founded by the internationally recognized duo of Dr Pradeep Sethi and Dr Arika Bansal, who pioneered the DHT Technology and revolutionized hair restoration results forever. Through its 35,000 Sq. ft, state-of-the-art infrastructure in the heart of Gurugram, it offers hair restoration surgeries that are at the bleeding edge of scientific knowledge and breakthroughs.

It is among the few clinics in the world with highly sought-after authorizations from the prestigious American Hair Loss Association and the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS) along with equally eminent endorsements from international patient forums like Hair Transplant Network, Hair Transplant Mentor and Bald Truth.

