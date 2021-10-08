Eureka! – E-Cell IIT Bombay’s Annual Flagship B-Model Competition Goes International

Eureka! In 2021, the 23rd edition of the competition, presented by SBI General Insurance, will be extended to the GCC region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain) beyond the Indian subcontinent. Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Bombay is an organization that carries out various activities throughout the year to promote entrepreneurship. One of their most acclaimed ventures is Eureka! - The Business Model Competition was re-launched in 1997 to accelerate the most innovative ideas into commercial success. Eureka! Has won the title of Asia’s largest business model competition and has helped numerous startups become multi-million-dollar components.The winners will be awarded Rs 80 lakh along with guidance, networking, incubation and grant opportunities. All winners will be taken to Dubai for Expo 2020 by Gulf Islamic investors and Eureka sponsors for the industry launch! 2021.

Eureka! To register in: http://eureka.ecell.in

Due to one year of lockdown and restricted business activities, many problems have become prevalent in the society. Eureka! It is an idea to give them the support they need to best solve these problems in different areas and to solve the crisis of the society. This year, the competition is divided into seven different tracks:

Salesken AI Business Track: Eureka's flagship track!, this business track aims to help develop ideas in businesses that have the potential to revolutionize the world.

Swalamban S. Income. D. B. I Social Track: Social Track promotes ideas and B-models that reach the people at the bottom of the pyramid and imagine the good things in society.

SBI General FinTech Track: The FinTech track includes changes in the business model with the advancement in technology and the ability to change the provision of financial services through the development of innovative tools, channels and systems.

Shell Sustainable and Affordable Energy Track: The sustainable and affordable energy track encourages startups working towards clean energy goals and providing alternatives to conventional fuels.

Godrej Agrovet Food and Agro Track: The Food and Agro Track aims to support innovation in the food and agro-industry. There is a lot of potential in this area as thousands of generations are moving towards healthy eating habits trying to maintain the joy of eating junk food.

Westbridge Capital Pan - IIT Track: PAN - IIT Track invites entries of startups established by students or entries of any student of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Gulf Islamic Investment Edutech Track: While the corona virus has rocked the entire world, including education systems across the country, the transition to digital mode has now become an absolute necessity, rather than just a feature driven by technology. This track has achieved excellence in education and innovation.

This year, Sprinkler and Agora will co-sponsor Platinum, River Walk Holdings will sponsor the event and 9 Unicorn will sponsor the IIT event. With the aim of giving a lifetime experience to all participants, simultaneously participating contestants and winners will get direct access to the TE Pune initiative. The first 50 startups get INR 1.5 million in funding through Indian Angel Network! Incubation opportunities from the Policy Commission and much more..

Eureka prides itself on providing an overall experience over a 5-month period. If you think your idea is the best, and you only need financing to make your idea a reality, you know that. So why don’t you let the same idea win money for you?

Register now. Who knows, your idea might be the next unicorn!

Registration Deadline - 16 October 2021

Contact for any questions -

Suryansh Bandhari, Events Head (+ 9-8896244444; suryansh@ecell.in)

Manasvi Seth, Events Head (+ 91-9752885343; manasvi@ecell.in).

