EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: New dates for ISC & ICSE Semester 1 Class 10 & 12 Exams. Reason for Postponing Boards and mode of exam confirmed

The decision to postpone the ICSE & ISC Board Exams was announced via an official yesterday. A lot of teachers are speculating that CISCE was under pressure to follow CBSE footsteps, as CBSE recently announced their exams starting from 30th November 2021. But we have learnt the reasons are more sophisticated and technical in nature.

Our sources spoke to the office of Gerry Arathoon (Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE) to confirm the new dates. Some key points to note regarding the developments happening internally and reasons for the same:

1. Although it was not officially confirmed, the new dates for exams are expected to be starting around 1st week of December itself.

The official new date sheet for ICSE and ISC will most probably be announced by next week, it is proposed.

Previously, exams were touted to happen online from home (as per the majority of student submissions received by CISCE were in favour of online plus home-based exams).

CISCE confirmed a nationwide training program for proctors and super-procators and IT Support executives was to start this week (with each proctor responsible for monitoring 25 students on the screen). That program is now cancelled.

ICSE also changed the paper pattern for certain subjects a few days ago (uploaded new specimen papers on CISCE website) without notifying officially. In return, a book is made available exclusively, as an important resource on new pattern (all subjects), in collaboration with Educart, for the ICSE Semester 1 exam.

ICSE students are advised to practice as many sample papers for Semester 1 for ICSE now , in lieu of extended preparation time.

Mock tests were supposed to begin at many schools via laptop (after Dussehra) and they are cancelled as well. This strongly indicates the move towards offline exam mode.

Exams will now most likely happen Offline at schools via OMR Sheet filling. An official statement on this topic will be provided soon for both ICSE & ISC.

OMR Sheet practice is very important now that students have more time on hand and exams will be offline. These probably official OMR sheets can be accessed on the new paper pattern in the provided final practice , along with instructions.

Many schools are now advised to start pre-boards in offline mode post-Diwali to simulate Semester 1 Board practice.

It is still unclear why such a massive drive for Online vs Offline exams took place in CISCE to begin with as it resulted in a lot of confusion. Especially when their central counterpart, CBSE, on the other hand (with 10 times more students in their remit) had already decided to conduct exams offline.

But now ICSE & ISC Board exams can happen at school centres and the postponement of dates (to December 2021 most probably) plus provision of is a result of last minute changes in decision making and paper pattern changes.

For any further official information, please stay tuned and regularly check for updates on new date sheets and school centres.

