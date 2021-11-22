Eximius Ventures announces the most happening gaming event in India: The Gaming Lounge 2021

Eximius Ventures, a micro VC investing in pre-seed-stage startups, will organize 'The Gaming Lounge 2021' on 8th and 9th of December 2021, an international virtual gaming event, featuring three keynote sessions, six panels, a BGMI match, and a Gaming PitchFest for early-stage gaming startups.

The six panel sessions will be on trending topics in gaming. The virtual gaming event will have 30+ speakers from over four countries.

Speakers from the global gaming community include industry leaders such as Nitish Mittersain (MD & Founder, Nazara Technologies), Rajan Navani (Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys), Malte Barth (Founding Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures), Akshat Rathee (Co-founder, NODWIN Gaming), and Roland Landers (CEO, All India Gaming Federation), among others.

The panels will include discussions on trending topics such as emerging trends in India and esports as well as insightful sessions on Indian gaming laws, how VCs evaluate gaming startups, and more. The Battleground Mobile India "BGMI" match will witness the participation of top esports teams who will compete to claim a prize pool Rs. 4 lakhs. Leading investors including Dream Sports, and JetSynthesys will be participating in the Gaming PitchFest, a pitch competition for early-stage gaming startup.

Pearl Agarwal, Founder & Managing Director, Eximius Ventures, said that "The Indian gaming industry is on the cusp of revolution. Gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in entertainment, second only to OTT platforms in terms of spending. However, many Indians consume games that are developed outside of India. The country needs a strong nexus of gamers, content creators, developers, and investors who promote the development of the Indian gaming market."

She added, "Through 'The Gaming Lounge 2021', we aim to promote new gaming genres and subgenres in India, connect ecosystem players, and encourage gaming enthusiasts to take an active interest in growing the Indian gaming community further."

From $1.8 billion in 2021, Indian gaming is set to expand to a $7 billion market by 2026. On top of growing smartphone and internet users, the increased demand during the pandemic has boosted the segment even more, which currently stands as the fifth largest in the world, with over 800 gaming startups and a 433 million strong gaming user base.

The two-day event will also witness panel participation from thought leaders of Epic Games, MPL, Play Ventures, EWar, and many more. Through the PitchFest, shortlisted startups will receive investor mentoring, and the winner will receive up to $250,000 in funding.

Ecosystem partners for the event include Esports Collective, Marwah Sports, and Skills Reform.

Visit: .

Eximius Ventures is a micro VC that invests an equity cheque of $150,000 to $300,000. It looks for startups bringing technological innovation, with a primary interest in gaming, fintech, and healthtech, and also gives precedence to female founders. Eximius invests in startups that have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have seen early traction. While it is an early-stage fund, it has reserved capital for follow-on rounds as well.

Its team and partners have a cumulative experience of 70+ years in investing and building businesses, and leverage their expertise to help startups realize their potential, supported by a strong network of mentors, industry experts, and thought leaders from the ecosystem. Fund investments include Eka Care and Jar. In addition to that, Founder and Managing Director Pearl Agarwal's personal portfolio includes EWar, BluSmart Mobility, inFeedo, and Trell, among others. As a SEBI registered fund, Eximius ensures that its investments fulfil compliance standards.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor